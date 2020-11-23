Game-by-game predictions for Bills’ final six games

The Bills are entering the post-bye week portion of their 2020 regular season slate this week. Buffalo will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Bills Stadium on Sunday to kick that stretch off.

Now that we have a big sample size of 10 total games so far which has amounted to a 7-3 record for the Bills, we can take a gander ahead and guess as to how the Bills will finish the year. Is undefeated possible?

Here’s Bills Wire’s game-by-game predictions for the Bills over their final six games of 2020:

Week 12: Chargers at Bills

Prediction: Bills win The Chargers have a surprising offense led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. They're currently third in total offense. However, the Bills have fared well this season in such games (Seahawks, Cardinals). This one could be closer than anticipated, but there's no reason Josh Allen and the Bills offense don't have enough in the tank to outduel the Bolts (3-7).

Week 13: Bills at 49ers (MNF)

Prediction: Bills win Facing the defending NFC champions seemed like a massive task, especially considering this one is on the road and across the country. But it's hard to predict anything other than a Bills win in this one. The 49ers (4-6) have had the worst injury bug bite them in the entire NFL this season. Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Nick Bosa are just a few of the many, many starting players the Niners won't and haven't had in their lineup in recent weeks. They're staying afloat in recent weeks, though.

Week 14: Bills vs. Steelers (SNF)

Prediction: Bills loss The Steelers (10-0) are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL and they don't exactly read as a team that's going to run the table. But for all the faults the Steelers have this season, the Bills have theirs, too. Pittsburgh shut down Buffalo last season but the Bills still won, 17-10, thanks to some late-game heroics from Allen. Now that the Steelers actually have their starting QB this year in Ben Roethlisberger? Hard to see the Bills pulling this one off, but we'd welcome that.

Week 15: Bills at Broncos (TBD)

Prediction: Bills win This game could be moved into a Saturday slot, but regardless of when it's played, it's reading as a win. On paper, the Broncos do have a formidable duo of Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay in the backfield that could cause problems for Buffalo's bad run defense. But as long as the Bills offense does their thing, then Denver will be playing from behind and won't be able to rely on their rushing attack anyway. There's big-time questions whether or not Drew Lock, who has also battled injuries recently, is their long-term answer at QB, so the Bills should be able to handle Denver.

Week 16: Bills at Patriots (MNF)

Prediction: Bills loss The Patriots are finally in the area the Bills were in for about two decades: In the hunt. Yes, they're 4-6, but with another playoff spot up for grades in each conference now as the NFL added one playoff team to each, the Pats are still going to be in this thing until the end of the year. Aside from the Cardinals next week, the Patriots have some winnable games down the stretch as well. Plus, the Pats were one Cam Newton fumble away from beating the Bills earlier this season... or at least sending the game to overtime. Should be a close game, but it's hard to sweep any divisional foe in a given year, let alone Bill Belichick.

Week 17: Dolphins at Bills

Prediction: Bills win In Buffalo's season finale in 2019, they had nothing to gain or lose, but that's a rarity. Even if the AFC East is locked, the Bills could still have a look at passing a another team in postseason positioning. Or more likely, they'll have to fend off those behind them since it might be tough for the Bills to catch either the Chiefs (9-1) or Steelers (10-0), the only two teams currently ahead of them in the AFC. And having said all of that, the Bills won't want to enter the playoffs as losers of two-straight games. Under Sean McDermott, things like that have mattered to this team, so we're feeling this game is going to be nothing like 2019's Matt Barkley showing to end the year. Plus, the Dolphins (6-4) offense doesn't appear to be the team that won five-straight games. The defense and special teams got it done for Miami in recent weeks and we saw what can happen with such a formula against the Broncos in Week 11. For those counting, the Bills finish the year at 11-5 overall in our updated prediction.