Game-by-game predictions for Auburn’s 2022 season

We have nearly made it to the college football regular season and it is time to make our final predictions for the 2022 season.

Our projections for both the offensive and defensive depth charts have been published and now it is time to predict how the season will go.

The Tigers are set to open the season on Sept. 3 against Mercer in Jordan-Hare Stadium and will have five straight home games. This represents a golden opportunity for Bryan Harin and the rest of the coaching staff to figure out any lingering questions from fall camp.

The biggest of these is who will be the starting quarterback and while T.J. Finley has surged ahead of Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada, an official announcement has not been made yet.

The Tigers will have games against Mercer and San Jose State to see how the offense looks under Finley and the other candidates before their first test in Week 3 when Penn State comes to Jordan Hare.

Here are our game-by-game predictions for how the 2022 season will go for Auburn.

Sept. 3: vs Mercer Bears

Prediction: Auburn 45, Mercer 10

Overall Record: 1-0

Auburn is too talented for Mercer and should start the season with a blowout win. Expect both Finley and Ashford to see the field.

Sept. 10: vs San Jose State Spartans

Prediction: Auburn 40, San Jose State 13

Overall Record: 2-0

Auburn will once again be too talented for their opponent and cruise to a victory ahead of their big Week 3 matchup.

Sept. 17: vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Prediction: Penn State 24, Auburn 17

Overall Record: 2-1

Auburn will come up short in their first test of the season against the Nittany Lions. The Tigers’ defense will keep Auburn in the game but the offense will not be able to generate the explosive plays needed to pull out the win.

Sept. 24: vs Missouri Tigers

Prediction: Auburn 35, Missouri 20

Overall Record: 3-1

Auburn’s offense will get things going and the defense will keep Missouri in check to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Oct. 1: vs LSU Tigers

Prediction: Auburn 30, LSU 17

Overall Record: 4-1

Auburn will take advantage of Bryan Kelly in his first year at LSU to pick up their second straight win against the Bayou Bengals.

Oct. 8: at Georgia Bulldogs (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry)

Prediction: Georgia 35, Auburn 10

Overall Record: 4-2

Georgia may be replacing a ton of talented and proven players but their program is operating at a different level than Auburn currently and the Tigers will lose their sixth straight to the Bulldogs.

Oct. 15: at Ole Miss Rebels

Prediction: Ole Miss 30, Auburn 20

Overall Record: 4-3

The Ole Miss offense will be to much for Auburn’s defense in Oxford as the offense is unable to keep up.

Oct. 29: vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Prediction: Arkansas 27, Auburn 21

Overall Record: 4-4

Arkansas is not the most talented team but they are well-coached and not someone you want to play when reeling from back-to-back losses. The Razorbacks will capitalize and snap Auburn’s six-game winning streak against them.

Nov. 5: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Prediction: Mississippi State 32, Auburn 24

Overall Record: 4-5

Auburn will not be able to get revenge for their collapse last season and the cowbells will ring throughout the night.

Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M Aggies

Prediction: Auburn 24, Texas A&M 17

Overall Record: 5-5

Auburn wins a defensive battle against the Aggies in Jordan-Hare to snap a four-game losing streak and try to salvage the season.

Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Prediction: Auburn 42, Western Kentucky 28

Overall Record: 6-5

Auburn picks up a win against the Hilltoppers but they make it interesting because of their offense.

Nov. 26: at Alabama Crimson Tide (Iron Bowl)

Prediction: Alabama 42, Auburn 20

Overall Record: 6-6

Auburn has not fared well in Tuscaloosa in recent years and this year will be no different, expect the Crimson Tide to be in control early.

Final Record

Projected Record: 6-6

Conference Record: 3-5

Will this be enough for Harsin to save his job? Only time will tell but a few more wins would surely make him more comfortable.

