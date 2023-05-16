Game-by-game predictions for Arkansas football in 2023

Arkansas is entering year four of the Sam Pittman era, although one could argue it’s really year three if you remove the first season which was a SEC-only reduced schedule.

That being said, Pittman has exceeded expectations to this point, despite finishing .500 a year ago after a 3-0 start vaulted the Razorbacks into the top ten of the national rankings.

In the offseason, Arkansas lost both coordinators (Kendal Briles to TCU as offensive coordinator and Barry Odom to UNLV as head coach).

Briles’ replacement was a familiar one, as Dan Enos returned for a second stint after coordinating the offense from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema.

Travis Williams is the new defensive coordinator. An Auburn alum, he had worked under Gus Malzahn in a variety of different roles since 2014.

Let’s get our crystal ball out and see how 2023 is going to go.

Sept. 2 vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

LITTLE ROCK, AR – NOVEMBER 29: Overall view of War Memorial Stadium before the Arkansas Razorbacks versus the Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This is the lone visit to Little Rock for the 2023 Razorbacks, and their first since trouncing UA-Pine Bluff here in October 2021.

With it doubling as the season opener, fans in central Arkansas should surely sell out the one opportunity they will get to see the Hogs play.

Prediction: Arkansas 45-17

Record: 1-0

Sept. 9 vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Colin Reardon (10) is sacked by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Darron Lee (43) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 13, 2014. Ohio State won the game 66-0. (Dispatch Photo by Barbara J. Perenic)

Arkansas has never played the Golden Flashes in football. The on-campus home opener should be rowdy and should provide a tougher test than the previous game.

Prediction: Arkansas 38-20

Record: 2-0

Sept. 16 vs. BYU Cougars

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This is the return game after the Razorbacks went out to Provo last year and whooped up on Brigham Young, 52-35.

I don’t think as many points will be scored in this one.

Prediction: Arkansas 31-16

Record: 3-0

Sept. 23 at LSU Tigers

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the SEC in 1992, Arkansas has never opened its league slate against LSU, nor played it this early in the season.

Every other meeting between the Bayou Bengals and Hogs has taken place in October, November or in a bowl game.

Tiger Stadium is going to be a hot mess. The game will likely be at night. Not a recipe for a victory.

Prediction: LSU 35-24

Record: 3-1 (0-1)

Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last season’s defeat at the hands of an ultimately bad Texas A&M team left a sour taste in Razorback fans’ mouths.

The fumble on the goal line, the field goal miss off the goalpost, you name it.

Now Bobby Petrino is the offensive coordinator in College Station. No matter the circumstances, this game ALWAYS goes insane.

Prediction: Texas A&M 30-28

Record: 3-2 (0-2)

Oct. 7 at Ole Miss Rebels

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) in the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This game is almost guaranteed to get weird.

In Pittman’s first year, Matt Corral threw six interceptions. The last meeting in Oxford, the Rebels won a shootout when Arkansas couldn’t convert a 2-point play as time expired.

Last year, the Razorbacks blew Ole Miss out in the first half and then weathered a furious comeback that ultimately fell short.

Expect more of the same. KJ Jefferson finally gets a win in his home state.

Prediction: Arkansas 45-41

Record: 4-2 (1-2)

Oct. 14 at Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Until Nick Saban retires, I can copy and paste this.

Until Arkansas finally beats a Saban-coached Alabama team, chalking it up as a loss.

Prediction: Alabama 34-21

Record: 4-3 (1-3)

Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) gestures during a run that would result in a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Pittman is 2-1 against the Bulldogs since taking over, even though all of those games were coached against the late Mike Leach.

It remains to see what kind of identity MSU will have in year one of Zach Arnett taking over the program.

I’m going with a Hog victory.

Prediction: Arkansas 26-17

Record: 5-3 (2-3)

Nov. 4 at Florida Gators

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a bye week, Arkansas will travel to Gainesville in search of its first victory ever in the Swamp.

The only win the Razorbacks have ever enjoyed over Florida came in 2016 in Fayetteville, which conveniently featured Dan Enos as the Hog OC.

Billy Napier may be coaching for his job at this point.

Prediction: Florida 33-28

Record: 5-4 (2-4)

Nov. 11 vs. Auburn Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze talks with Johnathan Bennett #11 of the Liberty Flames on the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It will be almost a year to the date when Hugh Freeze brings his Tigers to Fayetteville after his Liberty Flames pulled an upset of the Razorbacks that catapulted him into his current position.

Before that, Freeze had never won in Fayetteville, losing with both Ole Miss teams he coached in 2014 and 2016.

Travis Williams will probably have some added motivation for this one as well, facing his alma mater.

Prediction: Arkansas 28-24

Record: 6-4 (3-4)

Nov. 18 vs. FIU Panthers

UTEP’s Ronald Awatt (22) at a football game against FIU at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES-USA TODAY NETWORK

Yawn. I absolutely loathe these late season non-conference games that put you to sleep by the end of the first quarter.

Prediction: Arkansas 51-16

Record: 7-4 (3-4)

Nov. 24 vs. Missouri Tigers

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman, left, talks with Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As of this writing, the game hasn’t officially been moved to the day after Thanksgiving on CBS, but I’m assuming this will be the case.

Arkansas cannot afford another loss in the ‘Battle Line Rivalry,’ especially since it may be going away with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas into the conference.

I’m betting they won’t lose.

Prediction: Arkansas 35-23

Record: 8-4 (4-4)

Final Record and Bowl Prediction

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) warms up prior to the game against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

If KJ Jefferson and Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for this Razorback offense.

The defense should be improved based on what that unit has returning and the additions they’ve made in the portal thus far.

A 8-4 mark should put Arkansas in consideration for the Citrus, Gator, Music City and Texas Bowl.

Prediction: Music City Bowl against Michigan State

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire