Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Bills season

With the 2023 Buffalo Bills schedule now released, here is Bills Wire’s first game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season:

Week 1: at New York Jets (MNF)

Game 1 of the Aaron Rodgers era in New York with the Jets. It could work well, but it could (and will) take a few games for him and his new to time all get on the same page. Rome wasn’t built in a day and that gives the Bills a big edge:

Predicted winner: Bills (1-0)

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders, like the Jets, are turning to a new era after trading quarterback Derek Carr away. But what will really be working against them? This is the Bills home opener.

Predicted winner: Bills (2-0)

Week 3: at Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders are at home here but when your starting quarterback is probably going to be Sam Howell? Good luck. Buffalo by a billion even with the strong defense Washington has.

Predicted winner: Bills (3-0)

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills get some excellent play out of Josh Allen often. But when he faces the Dolphins? It’s usually just a notch even higher.

Predicted winner: Bills (4-0)

Week 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Bills will be the home team but the Jaguars have a huge advantage in London. The week prior, the Jags will face the Atlanta Falcons… also in London. Jacksonville will be plenty adjusted to traveling overseas and that’s not going to help Buffalo.

And plus, the Jags are a team trending up.

Predicted winner: Jaguars (4-1)

Week 6: vs. New York Giants (SNF)

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll had a great first season at the helm for the Giants. But New York still has a lot to prove and the Bills feel like a much better side from top-to-bottom. Plus, if the Jags do win, Buffalo won’t be messing around on Sunday Night Football here.

Predicted winner: Bills (5-1)

Week 7: at New England Patriots

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are predicted to be at the bottom of the AFC East but they should be better in 2023. Their coaching staff on offense last year could not have been worse. Division games are never easy either, and the Pats have a solid defense.

Predicted winner: Patriots (5-2)

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A short week yes, but if there is a loss to the Patriots, it’s going to be a bad night to be the Bucs here. We also ranked Tampa Bay as the Bills’ easiest opponent in 2023 as well… so that will still probably be the case without a loss to the Pats.

Predicted winner: Bills (6-2)

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (SNF)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills coach Sean McDermott knows how to rally the troops with the best of ’em. He won’t have a hard time in this one. Buffalo is going to remember that playoff loss and want their revenge… and we think they’ll get it.

Predicted winner: Bills (7-2)

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (MNF)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

It’s hard to pick against an intense Buffalo crowd on prime time… and we’re not going to do it here. The Broncos are going to be better than last season, but the Bills and their much more well-rounded roster should be the difference maker.

Predicted winner: Bills (8-2)

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Bills and Jets split the season in 2022, and Buffalo won’t forget that. With that heavy on their minds, the Bills will give ’em all they got here to sweep the season series.

Predicted winner: Bills (9-2)

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are the huge favorites in the NFC for a reason. This is a good team. There’s no reason to believe that the Bills can’t keep pace with them, but as the home side, we’ll go with Philly here.

Predicted winner: Eagles (9-3)

Week 13: Bye

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Chiefs ever play in Buffalo? It feels like no, but the Bills will head there again nonetheless. After beating Kansas in their home the past two years, we’ll go with the home team this time… even coming off the bye.

Predicted winner: Chiefs (9-4)

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

At this point, the bye week did not go well for the Bills as they lose going into it and coming out. Desperate for a win, the Cowboys are probably a good remedy as they’ve been an erratic team in recent years.

Predicted winner: Bills (10-4)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers (Saturday)

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With two high-powered offenses facing off, it’s going to be tough for the Bills getting into such a game traveling across the country. Buffalo won in Los Angeles last year against the Rams, but it was their opener. It will be different this time.

Predicted winner: Chargers (10-5)

Week 17: vs. New England Patriots

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

After a predicted loss to the Patriots earlier in the year, the Bills are not going to take their foot off the gas here. Buffalo could even potentially knock New England out of the postseason picture here, adding to the motivation.

Predicted winner: Bills (11-5)

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The entire AFC playoff picture is going to have so much on the docket in this one. Because of the Bills’ postseason experience over the Dolphins, they’ll be the pick under the pressures.

Predicted winner: Bills (12-5)

Final thoughts

Final record: 12-5

It’s going to be a tougher schedule for the Bills in 2023. A hot start and staying healthy will be needed with the way things line up in the latter half of the season which includes games against the Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals.

Even so, the Bills should be in the middle of the postseason and AFC East title race again next season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire