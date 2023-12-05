A game-by-game look back at Fairhaven’s run to the Div. 6 state championship

The 2023 season was one to remember for the Fairhaven High football team.

The Blue Devils captured their third straight South Coast Conference Gold Division title and made the ultimate run through the Div. 6 tournament, knocking off three higher-seeded teams to capture the program’s first Super Bowl title since 2000 by beating Salem in the state final.

Here’s a game-by-game look back at Fairhaven’s memorable season:

Fairhaven players head to their fans to celebrate the victory.

Sept. 8: Fairhaven 38, Durfee 13

Justin Marques (get ready to read his name a lot) found the end zone three times on runs of 4, 3 and 6 yards to power the Blue Devils (1-0) to a season-opening win over the visiting Hilltoppers. Jayce Duarte rushed for a pair of touchdowns and connected with Nikko Morris on a 33-yard scoring strike. Duarte’s TDs came on runs of 47 and 62 yards as he finished with 136 yards on the ground.

Sept. 14: Fairhaven 35, Medway 0

The Blue Devils (2-0) delivered on the ground with four different players finishing with 30 or more yards each as Fairhaven had 255 rushing yards. Marques scored three touchdowns while Colby Correia and Aaron Lague also got into the end zone.

Sept. 22: Fairhaven 21, GNB Voc-Tech 19

Marques had a pair of rushing touchdowns and caught another TD to account for all three scores for the Blue Devils (3-0), who hung on for the victory thanks to sustaining a long drive down the stretch.

Sept. 29: Fairhaven 46, Bourne 10

After setting the school’s single-season touchdown record in 2022, Marques became Fairhaven’s all-time touchdown leader, breaking a 31-year-old mark of 41 held by Nate Pickup with three touchdowns against the Canalmen. He also had 115 rushing yards. Correia added a pair of touchdown runs while Chase Feno and Lague also scored for the undefeated Blue Devils (4-0).

Oct. 6: Fairhaven 49, Case 6

Fairhaven (5-0) surpassed 40 points for the second straight week with five different players finding the end zone. Lague led the way with three touchdowns — on a 11-yard run, 23-yard run and 52-yard interception return for a score. Marques scored on a 27-yard run, while Will Foster had a 21-yard pick six. Durate connected with Morris on a 21-yard scoring strike. Nate Pickup scored on a 4-yard run. Correia had a forced fumble that was recovered by Jacob DeSousa. Jackson Dane made all five PATs. Chase Feno blocked a PAT attempt by Case.

Oct. 13: Fairhaven 28, Old Rochester 0

Correia had two interceptions on defense as the undefeated Blue Devils (6-0) captured their second shutout of the season. Correia also had a rushing touchdown. Marques carried the ball 30 times for 236 yards and scored three touchdowns for the fourth time this season.

Oct. 20: Fairhaven 40, Seekonk 0

The undefeated Blue Devils (7-0) wrapped up their third straight South Coast Conference Gold Division championship by beating the Warriors. Fairhaven scored all 40 points in the first half to cruise to their seventh win of the season. Duarte completed 4 of 7 passes for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He connected with Morris on a 53-yard scoring strike and a 13-yard pass to Marques. Marques added a rushing touchdown on a 57-yard scamper. Feno, Correia and Nick Lajoie each scored a rushing touchdown for Fairhaven. Jared Reardon had an interception on defense.

Oct. 27: Apponequet 26, Fairhaven 21

The Blue Devils (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season behind a pair of second half turnovers in their regular season finale. Marques finished with 12 carries for 117 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Duarte completed four passes for 100 yards, including a 78-yard TD pass to Jarrod Frates.

Nov. 3: Fairhaven 35, Winthrop 21

The No. 8 Blue Devils (8-1) bounced back from their loss with a strong opening game in the Div. 6 state tournament, beating No. 9 Winthrop. Marques scored four touchdowns and Feno added a score.

Nov. 10: Fairhaven 28, Norwell 14

Fairhaven (9-1) knocked off top-seeded Norwell thanks to a strong effort on both sides of the ball. The Blue Devils’ defense kept Norwell quarterback Jack Luccarelli in check, holding the Clippers to only a pair of touchdowns in the Div. 6 quarterfinals. Offensively, Marques scored three touchdowns and had 113 rushing yards. Duarte completed 7 of 8 passes for 124 yards. Correia added a touchdown and had an interception on defense as the Blue Devils punched their ticket to their Final Four under the current playoff format.

Nov. 18: Fairhaven 40, Hudson 37

Behind strong blocking from his offensive line, Marques racked up 226 yards on 44 carries and scored five touchdowns, tying the school’s single-game mark that he already shared with Pickup (1991) to clinch Fairhaven’s first trip to a Super Bowl since 2000. The Blue Devils (10-1) led 27-0 at halftime and held on despite allowing 37 points to the No. 4 Hawks in the second half.

Nov. 23: Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21

With a berth in the Div. 6 Super Bowl a week ago, Fairhaven (11-1) played most of its starters in the first half and Marques played the entire game on offense. The Thanksgiving Day matchup came down to the final seconds as Grant Darmofal knocked down a 42-yard field goal with two seconds left to lift the Blue Devils to their third straight win over Dartmouth. Marques had two rushing TDs and over 100 yards. Backup quarterback Cam Burke directed Fairhaven to three scoring drives and found the end zone himself on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.

Nov. 30: Fairhaven 26, Salem 22

Marques had another huge performance in the Div. 6 Super Bowl to lift the Blue Devils (12-1) to their first state championship in football since 2000. Marques carried the ball an MIAA Super Bowl record 46 times for 228 yards and scored four touchdowns to power the No. 8 Blue Devils to their third straight win over a higher-seeded team in No. 3 Salem. Correia ended a late drive by the Witches with a fumble recovery, setting up Marques’ fourth touchdown that put the Blue Devils ahead 26-15 with 3:48 left. Salem scored to pull within four, but Reardon secured the ensuing onside kick attempt by the Witches and Fairhaven’s offense was able to run out the clock. Marques finished the year with 38 touchdowns, bringing his career total to 68.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Recap of every game on Fairhaven's run to the 2023 Div. 6 Super Bowl