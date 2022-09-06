Game-by-game Cowboys 2022 record prediction; Will they make playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys hope they can do something that hasn’t been accomplished in almost 20 years; defend the NFC East crown. Not since the 2003-2004 Philadelphia Eagles has a division champion been able to ward off the pack, which means for all of the times over the last two decades the Cowboys have thought they were building something, they haven’t.

Will this year be different? The front office decided that less is more and chose to create cap space for the future stars by letting some of the current ones walk. Will it be a net gain, or a step backwards? If backwards have the other teams in the division taken enough step forwards to unseat them? The answer will be known in due time, and that time will be spent walking the 17-game gauntlet. Here’s our before-the-season begins, hoping-for-awesome-health, game-by-game prediction of how things will go.

Week 1: Home vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, SNF, 9/11 7:20 pm Central, NBC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are the NFC South champions, one of five division winners on Dallas’ schedule. This is a rematch of last season’s opener as well, which Tampa won 31-29. Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys for his career while Prescott is now 2-1 against the Bucs thanks to last year’s loss.

Tom Brady may have finally reached the halfway point of his career as he goes into Season No. 23.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 26-17 (1-0)

Week 2: Home vs Cincinnati Bengals, 9/18 3:25p, CBS

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning AFC champion Bengals will travel to Arlington for the first time since 2016. Dallas holds an all-time 9-4 advantage in the series including four wins in a row. The last time the Bengals won in Dallas was 1988, when second-year starter Joe Burrow was just a teenager.

Prediction: Cowboys lose 27-21 (1-1)

Week 3: Away vs New York Giants, MNF 9/26 7:15p, ESPN

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have won nine of their last 10 matchups against the New York Giants. The Giants are trying to wipe away all remnants of the Dave Gettleman era, but thankfully Daniel Jones has two more matchups left in him.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 44-17 (2-1)

Week 4: Home vs Washington Commanders, 10/2 Noon, FOX

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas continues their rivalry with Washington, temporarily making this the most-played opponent inching ahead of Philadelphia for a couple weeks. The all-time record now sits at 75-45-2 after alternating season sweeps for the last three seasons.

Make that 76-45-2. Prescott is currently 9-1 career against the club that now puts their hopes in the hands of QB Carson Wentz.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 31-24 (3-1)

Week 5: Away vs Los Angeles Rams, 10/9 3:25p, FOX

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dallas holds a slight 14-13 all-time advantage but this will be Dallas’ crack at the defending Super Bowl champions. Matt Stafford has a new reputation, deserved or not, and the defense is going to have it’s hands full with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Prediction: Cowboys lose 27-24 (3-2)

Week 6: Away vs Philadelphia Eagles, SNF, 10/16 7:20p, NBC

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup No. 123 with Dallas holding the 69-53 advantage. Now with AJ Brown opposite Devonta Smith, the Cowboys’ CBs are getting back-to-back tests against QBs who turn the ball over. Jalen Hurts had 26 total TDs and 18 total turnovers last season but Year 3 is the test for young QBs.

Prediction: Cowboys lose, 27-24 (3-3)

Week 7: Home vs Detroit Lions, 10/23 Noon, CBS

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell is turning things around in the Motor City, but…

… Jared Goff, ladies and gentlemen! Notice the network this game is on. An NFC matchup on CBS and it’s not Thanksgiving. Fox didn’t want it haha.

Prediction: Cowboys win 47-27 (4-3)

Week 8: Home vs Chicago Bears, 10/30 Noon, FOX

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

At least Fox decided to keep this early kickoff game. Or maybe they were forced to.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 44-17 (5-3)

Week 10: Away vs Green Bay Packers, 11/3, 3:25 pm Central. FOX

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy travels home for the first time and gets to square off against the Green Bay Packers and his former QB Aaron Rodgers. Getting a trip to Green Bay in mid-November instead of after Thanksgiving is a blessing on first glance.

Dallas gets an extra week to prepare for the rematch.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 35-31 (6-3)

Week 11: Away vs Minnesota Vikings, 11/20 3:25p, CBS

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Vikings offense will still have Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen and will get TE Irv Smith back while Dalvin Cook is still in the backfield. They also have a new head coach and Dallas won’t have Cooper Rush under center to lead them to victory.

Someone is going to take that last comment seriously. Meanwhile, Kirk Grossman has done an incredible job maximizing his earning potential, hasn’t he?

Prediction: Cowboys win 24-22 (7-3)

Week 12: Home vs New York Giants, Thanksgiving, 11/24 @ 3:30 pm Central, FOX

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Cowboys win, 31-24 (8-3)

Week 13: Home vs Indianapolis Colts, SNF, 12/4 7:20p, NBC

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have won their last three matchups with new Colts QB Matt Ryan, who will be looking to show he isn’t washed yet, but rather just getting rinsed off. Dallas doesn’t have a good memory with the Colts despite the 10-6 all-time edge. The last time they met was 2016 when Dallas was blanked, 23-0.

Prediction: Cowboys lose, 28-24 (8-4)

Week 14: Home vs Houston Texans, 12/11 Noon, FOX

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when some draft guy claimed that Derek Stingley was in danger of falling to Dallas at No. 24? He went 3 to Houston.

It’s the battle for the Governor’s Cup in the year that there’s a gubernatorial election in Texas! OK we’re reaching, but the NFL put this game on at noon again, so it’s not like anyone outside these fanbases are watching.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 41-21 (9-4)

Week 15: Away vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 12/18 Noon, FOX

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Third of three straight AFC South matchups and it’s another early kickoff. Travis Etienne should be back to work with Trevor Lawrence and their other No. 1 pick Travon Walker should be settled in.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 31-21 (10-4)

Week 16: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday 12/24 3:25p, FOX

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Cowboys lose, 28-24 (10-5)

Week 17: Away vs Tennessee Titans, TNF 12/29, Prime Video

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry in a night game in late December. Seriously, NFL?

Prediction: Cowboys lose, 27-24 (10-6)

Week 18: Away vs Washington Commanders, 1/8/23 @ pm Central

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Season finale, Dallas has a chance to wrap up their second-consecutive NFC East title with a victory at their home away from home.

Book it.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 21-13 (11-6)

NFC Playoff Field

Los Angeles Rams (13-4) Bye Dallas Cowboys (11-6) Green Bay Packers (11-6) New Orleans Saints (10-7) San Francisco 49ers (11-6) Arizona Cardinals (10-6-1) Philadelphia Eagles (10-7)

NFC Wild-card prediction

Dallas 33, Eagles 30

Cardinals 35, Packers 31

49ers 27, Saints 13

NFC Divisional Round

Rams 38, Cardinals 35

49ers 27, Cowboys 21

Season over.

