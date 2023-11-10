Late game free throws give Florida State women's basketball thrilling win over No. 11 Tennessee

It was everything that it lived up to.

O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 20 points and No. 18 Florida State held off No. 11 Tennessee 92-91 on Thursday night.

Guard Alexis Tucker made 1 of 2 free throws in the final minute to help the Seminoles beat a Top 25 non-conference opponent for the first time since December 2019.

It was also FSU's first-ever win over Tennessee, as it was 0-3 coming into the game.

Gordon was one point short of her career-high, scoring a team-leading 22 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

In her first game back since the preseason, after sitting out due to a day-to-day hamstring injury, 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year guard Ta'Nyia Latson finished with 20 points, shooting 9-24 from the field.

Tucker followed with 17 points and pushed a double-double with seven rebounds. As a team, FSU shot 59% from beyond the arc, downing 13 3-pointers in the finish. It also shot 78% from the charity stripe, boasting an 11-14 stat line.

Despite the loss, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson had a dominant night, finishing with an impressive 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead all players in both categories. The Lady Vols also out-rebounded FSU 47-28, using its height as an advantage.

FSU improves to 2-0 on the year. It will face Florida on Friday in Gainesville next.

This story will be updated.

