Game and Fish offers reminder on North Dakota late-season hunting dates

Nov. 27—BISMARCK — North Dakota's statewide duck and white-fronted goose seasons close Sunday, Dec. 3. However, duck hunting in the High Plains Unit reopens Saturday, Dec. 9 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 31, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

In addition, the season for Canada geese closes Saturday, Dec. 16, in the eastern zone; Thursday, Dec. 21, in the western zone; and Friday, Dec. 29 in the Missouri River zone. Light goose hunting closes statewide Dec. 29.

Archery deer, fall turkey, sharp-tailed and ruffed grouse, partridge and pheasant hunting seasons continue through Jan. 7.

The season for tree squirrels closes Feb. 29.