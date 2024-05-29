Game and Fish confirms 131-pound paddlefish ties North Dakota state record

May 28—BISMARCK — Tyler Hughes of Mandan snagged a record-tying 131-pound paddlefish on May 3 in the Yellowstone River southwest of Williston, North Dakota, the Game and Fish Department said.

In a news release, Game and Fish said it has confirmed that Hughes' 74-inch paddlefish ties the record from 2016 snagged by Grant Werkmeister of Williston.

The two fish are the heaviest caught and documented in North Dakota, Game and Fish said.

North Dakota's season was open to the harvest of paddlefish from May 1-15.