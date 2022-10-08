GAME DAY TWEETS: The best from Alabama fans on Texas A&M gameday

In 2021, The Texas A&M Aggies pulled off the shocker of the season when they upset the Crimson Tide in College Station 41-38. The upset snapped Alabama’s 19-game winning streak that dated all the way back to 2019. However, the Tide haven’t forgotten and have had this game circled in their calendar for months.

To make matters worse, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shared a war of words this summer over the use of name, image, likeness (NIL) that got a little out of hand. While both sides will tell you it’s not a big deal and it has been resolved, this one is personal to both sides.

With so much factoring into this game, the hype around Tuscaloosa is real and the disdain for Texas A&M is very much alive. We picked some of our favorite fan tweets in hopes they bring you the same celebratory feeling we all have on this Texas-size showdown.

War Ready

can confirm. this place is ready for war. https://t.co/j6e9IBzutM — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) October 7, 2022

A beautiful day for Football

The sweet smell of bourbon is in the air, it’s a perfect Alabama October day and there’s a buzz in T-Town for a much-anticipated prime-time game. College football at its finest. pic.twitter.com/rjnV37R6z9 — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 8, 2022

Apologize while you still can

Jimbo Fisher trying to apologize to Nick Saban before the game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7ORqQJQgBM — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 8, 2022

History repeats itself

Through 53 games at Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin: 37-16

Jimbo Fisher: 37-16 — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 6, 2022

Yikes.

How Alabama fans are feeling on my TL this AM pic.twitter.com/86XgATLV8u — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) October 8, 2022

Big schedule ahead

Alabama plays Texas A&M this Saturday, but here are the four games coming after that: @ Tennessee (No. 8)

Mississippi State (No. 23)

@ LSU (No. 25)

@ Ole Miss (No. 9) Counting Arkansas and A&M, Alabama has six straight opponents who are either ranked or are getting votes. https://t.co/onDHuJuzoT — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) October 2, 2022

To each their own

you know the best way to get fired up to beat the tide practicing your yells at a tex-mex restaurant an hour from tuscaloosa https://t.co/0YuKByOA1a — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) October 8, 2022

Looking for revenge

Time for some payback…😤 pic.twitter.com/IXzcESKX6S — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) October 8, 2022

The quad is packed!

ROLL TIDE 🗣 Bama fans are fired up to see @ClayTravis !! pic.twitter.com/FPqYtyxxkA — OutKick (@Outkick) October 8, 2022

Quite a prediction

Bama week, Aggies by 90 pic.twitter.com/xasvlyxfbZ — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) October 3, 2022

Harrell Era

We’re likely to finally see transfer WR Tyler Harrell tomorrow night against A&M 🤩

pic.twitter.com/SY1ZVM7X3z — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 8, 2022

