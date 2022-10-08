GAME DAY TWEETS: The best from Alabama fans on Texas A&M gameday

Sam Murphy
In 2021, The Texas A&M Aggies pulled off the shocker of the season when they upset the Crimson Tide in College Station 41-38. The upset snapped Alabama’s 19-game winning streak that dated all the way back to 2019. However, the Tide haven’t forgotten and have had this game circled in their calendar for months.

To make matters worse, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shared a war of words this summer over the use of name, image, likeness (NIL) that got a little out of hand. While both sides will tell you it’s not a big deal and it has been resolved, this one is personal to both sides.

With so much factoring into this game, the hype around Tuscaloosa is real and the disdain for Texas A&M is very much alive. We picked some of our favorite fan tweets in hopes they bring you the same celebratory feeling we all have on this Texas-size showdown.

War Ready

A beautiful day for Football

Apologize while you still can

History repeats itself

Yikes.

Big schedule ahead

To each their own

Looking for revenge

The quad is packed!

Quite a prediction

Harrell Era

