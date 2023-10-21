Game day preview | Wisconsin at Illinois; 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Oct. 21—Beat writer Scott Richey previews the Illini's Big Ten West showdown with the Badgers ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (Fox Sports 1, WDWS 1400-AM, 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM):

Three big storylines

Awareness in the pocket

Illinois' Luke Altmyer has been the most sacked quarterback in the Big Ten this season and one of the most sacked in the country. Maryland brought Altmyer down five times behind the line of scrimmage last Saturday, pushing the Illini's sacks allowed total to 28 through seven games. Illinois ranks among the bottom 10 teams in the country in terms of protecting the quarterback, giving up, on average, four sacks per game.

Part of it is pass protection issues, like with Kansas' six sacks in Week 2, but part of it is also Altmyer's awareness in the pocket. The Mississippi transfer understands he's not at his best in that regard yet, but said he feels it improving on a game to game basis.

"That's one of the points of emphasis I'm really working on and focusing on to get better," Altmyer said. "That comes with learning the speed of the game and the feel of the game most importantly. That just comes with experience and reps. That's what I respect so much out of great quarterbacks is their feel of the pocket, feel of the bodies around them. Knowing when to escape. Knowing when to stay in there. I know with experience and time I'll really be able to settle and have the assurance of the game slowing down for me."

Ready for bigger role

Reggie Love III's status for Saturday's game is still to be determined. The veteran running back was not cleared to practice this week, but his experience means the Illinois coaching staff won't be hesitant to use him against Wisconsin if he's cleared to play before kickoff. Tempering the need for Love has been the emergence of true freshman running back Kaden Feagin. The former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star rushed 19 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Illini's win at Maryland and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in the process.

Both Feagin and former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout Aidan Laughery were ready for an expanded role against the Terrapins with Love unavailable and Josh McCray out for the season. Or as offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. put it, ready to go from being understudies to the main attractions, like they were in high school.

"They're really conscientious about their notes and studying anyway," Lunney said. "Right now, it became to them, real that they'd be playing a lot more. The game before, Kaden had 30 reps, but it's different when you're starting. What I tried to do was just make it small for them — focus what you can control and that's your fundamentals. They did that."

Forcing fumbles

It makes sense Dylan Rosiek has turned into a fumble-causing force for the Illinois defense. The linebacker is tied for second nationally with three forced fumbles this season, trailing Texas State safety Shawn Holton and Florida International linebacker Donovan Manuel, both of whom lead the FBS with four forced fumbles apiece. Rosiek is, after all, a product of East Lake (Fla.) High School, which also sent Jake Hansen to Champaign. Now with the Houston Texans, Hansen forced 12 fumbles in his Illinois career and led the nation with seven in 2019 alone.

Illinois has forced eight fumbles through seven games. Linebacker Kenenna Odeluga has two and also leads the Illini with two fumble recoveries, including one last week at Maryland he somehow snatched away from a Terrapins' offensive lineman.

"Kenenna is the best fumble recovery guy you can get," Rosiek said. "He's out there forcing them. I'm forcing them. Whoever can get the ball out, really, but somehow Kenenna always gets it in his hands, though. ... I think it's just having guys acknowledge it and look for it. I think you've just got to look for it and know when to punch."

Two key matchups

Illinois defense vs. Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke

Locke will have had a full week of preparation for Saturday's game after replacing an injured Tanner Mordecai last week at Iowa. The Mississippi State transfer completed 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards and an interception in fill-in duty against the Hawkeyes after Mordecai broke his hand. That's the kind of inefficiency the Illini defense will try to duplicate. Getting the kind of pressure Illinois did last Saturday at Maryland could go a long way in making Locke's first start an uncomfortable one.

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams vs. Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman

Odds are Hallman will be shadowing Williams for the duration of Saturday's game. The Illini wide receiver still leads the Big Ten with 42 catches — 11 more than Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State's KeAndre Lambert-Smith — and only trails Harrison for the Big Ten lead in receiving yards. Hallman is the Badgers' top shutdown corner, with three pass breakups and a Big Ten-leading four interceptions this season.

One stat that matters

Getting off the field on third down has been a persistent point of emphasis for the Illinois defense this season. While there have been improvements in that area lately — both Nebraska and Maryland converted 5 of 15 third-down opportunities — the Illini still rank 106th nationally allowing opponents a 44-percent success rate on that crucial down. Wisconsin has converted 40 percent of its third downs this season to rank 69th.

Illinois will win if

... last week's road win was more the start of a new trend and less of a fluke. It was the closest the Illini have been to the type of complementary football coach Bret Bielema strives for, but beating Maryland still took a walk-off field goal from Caleb Griffin. Stops from the Illinois defense gave the offense several opportunities to put the Terrapins away before Griffin's late-game heroics. Capitalizing on those chances more consistently could yield another positive result against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin will win if

... Braelon Allen just puts the Badgers on his back. Asking Locke to be more than a game manager in his first career start might be too much. Allen, meanwhile, has shown he can carry a heavy load. Maybe not as frequently in this new iteration of the Wisconsin offense, but several times in the past. The Badgers' top running back probably also has something to prove after rushing eight times for just 2 yards in last year's home loss to the Illini.