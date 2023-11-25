Game day preview | Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Nov. 25—Beat writer Scott Richey previews the Illini's regular-season finale against the Wildcats ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium (BTN, WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM):

Three big storylines

Surprise return for Laughery?

Illinois coach Bret Bielema meets with the team's medical staff every Sunday for updates on injured players. Those meetings this season have featured regular conversations about running backs. Jordan Anderson, Josh McCray and Kaden Feagin are all out for the season. Aidan Laughery was supposed to be part of that group, too. Bielema announced Nov. 4 that the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley native was out for the season after suffering a small meniscus tear. Now, Laughery — who has rushed for 59 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown through eight games this season but has not played since the Illini's home loss against Wisconsin on Oct. 21 — might be available to play against Northwestern.

"Even two Sundays ago, (the doctor) talked about how quickly he was recovering and putting himself in position to possibly be here this week," Bielema said. "He ran (Tuesday) and ran (Wednesday). You just worry about regression with some guys as they get back into it. He would be a great bonus for us going into the weekend. I'm not saying it's going to be the same as when we started the season, but I feel better about the running back depth going into this game than we have probably in the last three or four games."

When less is more

Isaiah Williams knew something had to change in his weekly routine coming out of Illinois' bye week. For eight weeks of the season plus fall training camp, summer workouts and spring practices before that, the Illini wide receiver had been focused on nothing but football. Williams knows it might sound crazy, but his decision to do less — to start taking the team's off days Monday as actual off days — has helped him push down the stretch to be as productive as possible. Productivity that's seen Williams catch 30 passes for 436 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games.

"I started taking Monday completely off, letting my body recover and doing something outside of football," Williams said. "I might go hang out with friends. Just go be a normal student for a day. The early part of the year, I was doing football every single day. Sometimes, you'll burn out. If you don't have that love and that desire and want to go out there and play, it will be hard to play. Ever since I started taking Monday off, when Tuesday hits, I'm ready to hit that field. I'm ready to come in and watch film."

Defending against the pass

Northwestern's leading rusher Cam Porter has just 140 carries for 549 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Wildcats are ahead of just Michigan State in the Big Ten averaging 101.4 rushing yards per game as a team. Northwestern's passing game has been more productive, particularly with a healthy Ben Bryant, but it's still just the ninth-most effective passing offense in the conference. It's that passing game, though, that Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry expects to see more of Saturday.

"It's no secret," Henry said. "I think teams are going to, naturally, try to throw the ball against us. Who wouldn't when you've got some really dominant dudes up front, right? We have to, obviously, be good on the back end and have a good plan in place for the back end and put our guys in position to be successful. Not just take the ball away, but not get penalties, as well."

Two key matchups

Illinois outside linebacker

Seth Coleman vs.

Northwestern offensive line

Remember when Coleman had zero sacks through the first six games of the season and the Illini were struggling to get any kind of consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks save for Johnny Newton? Well, the veteran outside linebacker picked up the pace in the back half of the season. Coleman is now tied for fifth in the Big Ten with six sacks in his last five games. Helping his cause is a Northwestern offensive line that's allowed a Big Ten-worst 46 sacks in 11 games.

Illinois running back

Reggie Love III vs.

Northwestern run defense

The Wildcats rank last in the Big Ten, allowing 164.3 rushing yards per game. That total also puts Northwestern's defense 92nd nationally in stopping the run. While Illinois might — stress, might — get Laughery back, the onus will once again be on Love to provide something on the ground. The St. Louis native has rushed 42 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games after missing multiple games with an ankle injury.

One stat that matters

Illinois' defense isn't quite as stingy this season as it was when it was among the nation's best in 2022, but this year's Illini do lead the entirety of the FBS in blocked kicks with seven. Four of those belong to likely All-American defensive tackle Newton, who alone has as many blocked kicks as the five teams tied for second (Army, Buffalo, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and South Carolina). Pittsburgh freshman linebacker Rasheem Biles is second individually with three blocked kicks.

Illinois will win if

... a number of factors line up. The margin for error on last year's eight-win team wasn't high, but it was certainly higher than this season. These Illini need to be able to run the ball effectively even with only one truly healthy running back from the top five that started the season. Staying lucky on the turnover front is important, too. Thirteen pass breakups and zero interceptions by Iowa qualifies. And, defensively, they have to be more effective in the secondary. You know, complementary football.

Northwestern

will win if

... it manages to continue to tap into whatever magic now full-time coach David Braun has worked with this season. Expectations were low already for the Wildcats this season and bottomed out after Pat Fitzgerald was fired in the wake of the uncovered hazing scandal. A few months later, and Northwestern is bowl bound regardless of the outcome of Saturday's game. The Wildcats simply keep finding ways to win in a nightmare of a Big Ten West.