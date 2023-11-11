Game day preview | Indiana at Illinois; 11 a.m., Saturday

Nov. 11—Beat writer Scott Richey previews the Illini's showdown with the Hoosiers ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff in Champaign:

Three big storylines

Johnny Newton's 'wow' factor

Illinois coach Bret Bielema remembers a meeting with then-Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez and offensive coordinator Paul Chryst during his time as the Badgers' defensive coordinator when they were discussing Joe Thomas. Alvarez called Thomas a "generational player" and told his coaches they might never see a left tackle that plays as well as Thomas again in their career. It was the first time Bielema said he ever considered the idea of a "generational player." It's a concept the Illini coach has revisited with Johnny Newton, who he called the best interior defensive tackle he's been around in college football.

"When Johnny decided to come back, he wanted to come back with the idea he'd play as well as he possibly could and put a '1' on his back on draft day," Bielema said. "Everything I've witnessed to this point has reassured me it's even better than it was a year ago. ... The biggest 'wow' factor he has if after he beats the guard or the tackle or the center, he has the ability to close on quarterbacks. In today's world, some of these quarterbacks are third-string running backs, right?"

Maintaining defensive momentum

Back-to-back plays by Kenenna Odeluga breaking up a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis and then stopping the Minnesota quarterback at the line of scrimmage on a scramble helped the Illinois defense close out last week's win against the Gophers with a four-and-out defensive stand. Illini free safety Miles Scott called it "true defense" in the second half in Minneapolis. That final stand not only closed out a road win, but it also capped a second half where Illinois allowed just 69 yards of total offense.

"They scored a touchdown, but for them to have under 100 total yards in the second half was true defense," Scott said. "They weren't moving the ball at all. That's what you want to see. We left the field with that momentum. Now, we're carrying that throughout the week. We understand what we were able to do in that second half. Why can't we do it against Indiana? There's no secret formula to it. It's just working every day and keeping our head down and grinding. There's no formula to it other than hard work."

Run-game combo

Reggie Love III had a full week of practice and should be available for Saturday's game against Indiana. That's the word from Bielema, who acknowledged he said much the same thing a week ago and Love didn't even make the trip to Minneapolis for the Illini's 27-26 road win. Love isn't returning to the same role he vacated a month ago — Kaden Feagin has taken over as Illinois' lead back — and Love probably wouldn't be ready for that kind of role after missing the last three games and four of the last five because of a lingering ankle injury. But the combination of Feagin and Love could help the Illini run game.

"Reggie, with the experience he has, I think gives you a little more of a complete tandem," Bielema said. "(Chase Brown) last year was a featured back. I've always kind of had two guys, and a lot of times they were not opposites, but different types. The combination of those two together will give us a different feel."

Two key matchups

Illinois protection vs. Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey

Illinois no longer leads the Big Ten in sacks allowed — Northwestern has taken that particular title — but the Illini have still allowed 36 sacks in nine games. It's been a combination of protection breakdowns and an internal clock in quarterback Luke Altmyer's head that's not always been fast enough when it comes to bailing on a play and either tucking the ball and running or throwing the ball away. Casey will be a challenge. The fifth-year Hoosiers linebacker ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 5 1/2 sacks and first in the conference with 13 1/2 tackles for loss.

Illinois run game vs. Indiana defense

The Hoosiers rank last in the Big Ten in stopping the run. The 161.6 yards per game Indiana has allowed on the ground also ranks 91st nationally. It could be an opening for Feagin, who has claimed two of the last four Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but he still hasn't had the complete effort — the true breakout performance he's looking for — in the run game.

One stat that matters

Ball security goes both ways. Illinois is ranked among the top 40 teams nationally in fumbles recovered with six. Kenenna Odeluga leads the team with two fumble recoveries, while Miles Scott, Taz Nicholson, Clayton Bush and James Kreutz have one apiece. The Illini are also ranked among the bottom 40 teams nationally in fumbles lost with seven.

Illinois will win if

... it was able to bottle the high-level play it showed in its final offensive and defensive possessions at Minnesota. John Paddock's fill-in scoring drive covered 85 yards in three plays, culminating in a 46-yard touchdown to Isaiah Williams. Then the Illinois defense allowed zero yards on four plays to force the Gophers into a turnover on downs, which allowed Paddock to kneel out the comeback. It's the type of effectiveness the Illini have shown in flashes this season. Doing so consistently is the next step.

Indiana will win if

... last week's home win against Wisconsin was not the fluke its status as the Hoosiers' only win against a power conference opponent — and first overall since beating Akron on Sept. 23 — would seem to indicate it might be. Defense and special teams were the difference against the Badgers. Indiana forced a pair of fumbles (and recovered them both) and also got a pair of field goals from Chris Freeman, including a 50-yarder with 70 seconds to play the sealed the win.