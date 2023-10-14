Game day preview | Illinois at Maryland; 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Oct. 14—Beat writer Scott Richey previews the Illini's showdown with the Terrapins ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff in College Park, Md., in the East-West crossover Big Ten game (NBC, WDWS 1400-AM, 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM):

Three big storylines

Cutting down on penalties

Illinois committed just three penalties resulting in 30 free yards in the 20-7 home loss against Nebraska on Oct. 6. It was, without question, the most disciplined the Illini have played from that standpoint this season, having averaged eight penalties in the previous five games. Winning the penalty battle — the Cornhuskers had 10 penalties for 70 yards — didn't yield a win for the Illini. But cutting back on those kind of errors was a step in the right direction considering just how often they had been addressed this season.

"I've said all along when I talk about penalties, mental errors and turnovers, penalties within play, sometimes those things are going to happen," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Last week there was a facemask. Didn't love it — he was reaching in — but sometimes those things happen within a play. A holding call. A (defensive pass interference). But it's the post-snap penalties and it's some of the defensive calls that were just bad techniques, those were the things we had to eliminate."

Balancing pressure, coverage

The Illinois defense has not put the same kind of pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season that helped spark last year's vast defensive improvements. Save for preseason All-American defensive tackle Johnny Newton. He ranks first among all defensive tackles nationally with 24 quarterback pressures and leads the Illini with 2 1/2 sacks. But less pressure up front has put a new-look — and much younger and less experienced — secondary in tough situations in coverage through the first half of the season. Balancing pressure and coverage is the challenge for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

"It's just trying to play a cat-and-mouse game between myself and their quarterback based on the looks I've been seeing throughout the week on film," Henry said. "It's always trying to keep him on his toes. Obviously, we've got different players this year than we had last year from a coverage standpoint, and they're younger guys. It is a fine, fine, fine line, and there isn't always a suitable answer to that. I'm just trying to change the picture every chance I get. If I think they know I'm bringing pressure, I try to do the opposite based on the down and distance."

Midseason evaluation

Saturday's game at Maryland will be Luke Altmyer's seventh start at Illinois and eighth total in his career after starting a single game last season for Mississippi. That relative inexperience, despite this being Altmyer's third season of college football, is something offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is aware of as he evaluates the Illini quarterback's play. Altmyer has had big moments this season, with his long touchdown run at Kansas and last week's long touchdown pass to Pat Bryant among them. But Altmyer has also struggled through his first six games — particularly with ball security.

"We're learning more and more about him on a weekly basis," Lunney said. "I think he's competing really hard. The last several games, we're throwing the ball 40-45 times a game and he's running and scrambling and getting first downs. His performance, I'm not going to put a letter grade on it, but it's been up and down. I've been impressed with some of the moments, and you can see his ability. He's becoming a better leader for us, but, ultimately, he and I have the same job. That's to get us in the end zone. That's what we have to do, and that's how you're measured in this business."

Two key matchups

Illinois defense vs. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

It's a trend at this point. Quarterbacks with an ability to either make plays with their feet — or at least keep them alive — have given the Illini defense fits this season. Dequan Finn. Jalon Daniels. Heinrich Haarberg. All three quarterbacks accomplished it differently, but all three were able to move the ball on the ground against Illinois. Tagovailoa is more like Daniels than Finn or Haarberg. He doesn't run the ball much, but he can extend passing plays via evasive tactics so he can sling it. The veteran Maryland quarterback has rushed 25 times for 89 yards and four touchdowns and completed 132 of 210 passes for a Big Ten-leading 1,660 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Altmyer vs. his decision making

Altmyer no longer leads the nation in interceptions. That ignominious status now belongs to Colorado State's Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and his 10 interceptions. But Altmyer ranks second in the country and still has more interceptions (eight) than touchdown passes (six) with at least one interception in four of six games this season. The low point, of course, was Altmyer's four-interception game against Penn State. He was better in his next two games, completing 67 percent of his passes with none to the other team, but he got back on the interception wagon last week against Nebraska as the two teams dueled in the second half trying to let each other win.

One stat that matters

With nothing but Big Ten games left on the Illini's schedule, where they rank among their conference peers is important. A troubling number of statistics have Illinois placed among the least effective teams in the league. Take scoring, for example, with the Illini's offense 13th in the Big Ten in averaging 19.2 points per game and their defense 14th in giving up 28.8 points per game. Illinois is also 14th in total defense, allowing 401.5 yards per game, while its rushing offense is only potent enough to rank 10th at 127 yards per game. The Illini have also given up the most sacks in the conference (23) while totaling the 13th most defensively (eight) in six games.

Illinois will win if

... it doesn't fall behind early. The Illini have been outscored 42-10 in the first quarter of their six games this season, which includes scoreless opening quarters against Kansas, Penn State, Florida Atlantic and Nebraska. Playing from behind is not a position of strength for teams without a dynamic offense. There's an easy solve — in theory, at least — to avoiding an early deficit. Illinois has wasted several strong opening drives by failing to finish them in the end zone. The Illini almost have to against a high-powered Maryland offense.

Maryland will win if

... Tagovailoa proves to be as big a problem against Illinois as he has most of this season to the Terrapins' other opponents.The only real blemish on the Maryland quarterback's season is last week's performance against Ohio State, where the then No. 4 team in the country limited him to 21 of 41 passing for 196 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. But that came a week after Tagovailoa lit up Indiana by completing 24 of 34 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns. The Illini have more in common with the Hoosiers than the Buckeyes.