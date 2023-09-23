Game day preview | Florida Atlantic at Illinois; 2:30 p.m., BTN

Sep. 23—Beat writer Scott Richey previews the Illini's nonconference finale with Florida Atlantic ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium (BTN, WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM):

Three big storylines

Younger receivers impressing

Illinois entered the 2023 season with a trio of veteran wide receivers atop the depth chart that exists in the Smith Center and nowhere else. Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington topped the depth chart because of their experience and past production. Through three games, though, only Williams has been a consistent option in the passing game with 16 receptions for 213 yards. Bryant did have two touchdown catches against Toledo, but he and Washington have combined for 17 catches for 167 yards so far this season.

Younger wide receivers like Malik Elzy, Ashton Hollins, Hank Beatty and Kenari Wilcher got the bulk of the snaps in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Penn State. Elzy caught his first career touchdown pass, and the other three flashed some big play capability. Could that mean a bigger role for one or more of them against Florida Atlantic?

"Ashton is a guy that showed up with a big play when it mattered," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "I think Kenari's got an exceptional skill set that is similar to Isaiah, but different than the others. Malik falls into the skill set you see kind of with Casey and Pat on the perimeter. Each one of those guys have shown some things. Hank Beatty is a unique skill set. He's kind of a little bit of everybody and plays all three positions. ... Those guys, the more they can relieve the other guys, the better we'll feel."

Establishing offensive identity

Bielema addressed the questions about the kind of offensive identity he preferred not long after he was hired at Illinois. The answer was the same then as it is now. Bielema will point out his best teams at Wisconsin struck a balance between running the ball and throwing the ball. But always run-first. That's where Bielema's offensive identity is rooted, and the inability to establish a consistent rushing attack through the first three weeks is why the Illini don't feel like they have an identity just yet on that side of the ball. Reggie Love III is emerging as a top option with 32 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown, but that three-game total approximates what Chase Brown did in a single game last year.

"We're going into game four now," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "It's really important that very quickly we establish a little bit clearer identity of who we are and what we are. Right now, we don't that in a real clear sense. We've put some nice plays together and had some nice drives, but three games in, we haven't been near constant enough establishing and playing the way we want to play.

"That's through no fault other than our own. We've played some good defenses with good defensive coaches who have good calls and put stress on us, but we've got to establish a clearer identity. ... We've got to be more effective in running the football, be more balanced and we've got to take care of the ball and have early down success."

Getting pressure on quarterback

The tackles for loss and sack totals didn't skyrocket last week for the Illinois defense. But playing a more traditional quarterback did help the Illini get better pressure in the backfield. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn't have a comfortable Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions' sophomore faced pressure in the pocket, completed just 48.5 percent of his passes and was sacked once by Illinois sophomore outside linebacker Gabe Jacas.

"Overall, it was just better detail to what we were asking them to do and how they did it," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said about his outside linebackers in particular. "I just thought they were a lot cleaner, and just had a point of attack when they were rushing guys. They weren't just getting thick on them or running around them. Whether it was speed to power or a particular move, I thought they tried to cage the quarterback and made him throw from the pocket.

"It also goes without saying there was a different quarterback back there. You didn't have (Toledo's) Dequan Finn running around in the pocket and didn't (Kansas') Jalon Daniels running around in the pocket. You had Drew Allar, who is just different."

Two key matchups

Illinois playmakers vs. FAU defense

Henry referenced the "Florida speed" inherent in FAU's offense this week. The Owls' defense has some of that, too, with multiple starters from the Sunshine State. That should add to what's been a weekly challenge for Illinois' wide receivers. Get better separation. Not only could that help quarterback Luke Altmyer avoid the interception trouble he's dealt with all season throwing into tight windows, but it could also lead to some bigger gains in the passing game, which could, in turn, open up the run game. Win. Win. Win.

FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson vs. Illinois defense

Casey Thompson at least would have known what to expect from the Illinois defense. But the former Nebraska quarterback, who was injured in last year's game in Lincoln, Neb., tore both his ACL and MCL last week at Clemson. That puts Richardson in the hot seat. He's just two years removed from throwing for 2,633 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions at Central Michigan, but a 5-foot-10, 205-pound pure pocket passer with negative 122 career rushing yards is not a great match for an Illini defense that started to find itself last week against Penn State and is still searching for that breakout game of quarterback pressure.

One stat that matters

Illinois is tied for 104th nationally in scoring offense — with FAU, actually — averaging 22 points per game. Lunney's system hasn't become any more explosive, dynamic or productive. It's, in fact, a small step back from what the Illini accomplished in 2022, when they averaged 24.2 points per game to rank 95th nationally. The last time Illinois had a top 50 scoring offense, the year was 2010 and Centennial graduate Mikel Leshoure rushed for 1,697 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Illinois will win if

... Bielema gets the kind of complementary football he's preached since arriving in Champaign in late December 2020. Through three games, Illinois has not had its offense, defense and special teams in sync. The first two games were defined by defensive struggles. Last week's loss against No. 7 Penn State was tied to a turnover-prone offense. The Illini's special teams has had its moment — Caleb Griffin's game-winning field goal against Toledo certainly — but there's been consistency issues in those operations, too.

Florida Atlantic will win if

... the Owls can repeat what Penn State accomplished last week and turn Altmyer into a turnover machine. Turnovers can be a difference maker for a Group of Five team trying to pull an upset playing on the road at a Power Five opponent. Altmyer, after four interceptions a week ago, leads the Big Ten and is tied with Georgia Southern's Davis Brin nationally with seven total. FAU safety Jarron Morris (one interception and four pass breakups this season) might be thinking big.