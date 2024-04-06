It’s Game Day: Orange vs. White Rosters for 2024 Clemson Tigers Spring Game

Game day for Clemson’s 2024 spring game is officially here.

The Tigers’ annual Orange vs. White game will begin at 1 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

In what will be the 16th spring game under coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers will have no shortage of intrigue and interest surrounding the players who will take the field at Memorial Stadium.

Cade Klubnik returns for his second season as starter, and the Tigers feature one of the nation’s best linebackers in Barrett Carter.

There’s also incoming freshmen that fans will get their first looks at, including five-star recruits like wide receiver Bryant Wesco and linebacker Sammy Brown.

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will serve as head coach of the orange team in Saturday’s scrimmage. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will serve as head coach of the white team.

Swinney had a special message for fans in his final meeting with the media ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Man, I really hope they’ll show up and we’ll have a great crowd,” Swinney said. “It’s free, it is a very meaningful opportunity for us as a program, and our fans always show up. For a lot of these midyears (players), this is a big moment because the next time they actually play, the scoreboard’s going to be lit up.

“So this is a great opportunity to try to hopefully create that game feeling for some of these guys. And then we’ve got some guys that are getting a lot more opportunity as your team changes every year and you start over.”

With that, here’s a look at the rosters for Saturday’s spring game.

Orange Team

Coaches: Garrett Riley (head coach), Tyler Grisham, Mickey Conn, Chris Rumph, Matt Luke

Quarterbacks: Cade Klubnik, Trent Pearman, Colby Shaw

Running backs: Phil Mafah, Jarvis Green, Peyton Streko, Tristen Rigby, Kevin McNeal

Wide receivers: Bryant Wesco, Antonio Williams, Charlie Johnson, Adam Randall, Jackson Crosby, Joseph Flesch, Clay Swinney, Blackmon Huckabee, Jr.

Tight ends: Jake Briningstool, Olsen Patt-Henry, Banks Pope

Offensive linemen: Tristan Leigh, Marcus Tate, Will Boggs, Harris Sewell, Ryan Linthicum, Bryce Smith, Collin Sadler, Blake Miller, Nathan Brooks, Watson Miller, Sam Judy

Defensive ends: A.J. Hoffler, Zaire Patterson, Jahiem Lawson, Armon Mason

Defensive tackles: Payton Page, Jaheim Scott, Stephiylan Green, Champ Thompson, Peyton Pitts

Linebackers: Barrett Carter, Dee Crayton, Reed Morrissey, Jamal Anderson, Fletcher Cothran, Philippe Kabasele

Cornerbacks: Corian Gipson, Shelton Lewis, Myles Oliver, Branden Strozie

Safeties: Kylon Griffin, Bubba McAtee, Tyler Venables, Joe Wilkinson, Caleb Nix, Peter Nearn, Walt Smith, Sherrod Covil Jr.

Special teams: Robert Gunn III (K), Quinn Castner (K), Jack Smith (P), Holden Caspersen (LS)

White Team

Coaches: Wed Goodwin (head coach), Mike Reed, Kyle Richardson, C.J. Spiller, Nick Eason

Quarterbacks: Christopher Vizzina, Trent Pearman

Running backs: Keith Adams Jr., David Eziomume, Wise Segars Jr.

Wide receivers: Misun Kelley, Hampton Earle, Ronan Hanafin, Tristan Martinez, Zach Jackson, Jack Purkerson, Chase Byrd, Clay Swinney

Tight ends: Josh Sapp, Marcus Dixon

Offensive linemen: Ian Reed, Mason Johnstone, Elyjah Thurmon, Dietrick Pennington, Harris Sewell, Jake Norris, Trent Howard, Zack Owens, Jackson Hall, Chapman Pendergrass, Mason Wade, Dominic Cordone

Defensive ends: T.J. Parker, Cade Denhoff, Levi Mathews, Adam Kissayi

Defensive tackles: Caden Story, Tre Williams, DeMonte Capehart, Patrick Swygert

Linebackers: Wade Woodaz, Sammy Brown, Chandler McMaster, Kobe McCloud, Griffin Batt

Cornerbacks: Austin Randall, Tavoy Feagin, Avieon Terrell, Michael Mankaka

Safeties: Khalil Barnes, R.J. Mickens, Jacob Hendricks, Kylen Webb, Noah Dixon, Boston Miller, Robert Billings

Special teams: Nolan Hauser (PK), Hogan Morton (PK), Aidan Swanson (P), Will McCune (P) Philip Florenzo (LS)

