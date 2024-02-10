Game day notes: UA a surprisingly favorable home matchup for CU Buffs in Pac-12 era

Feb. 10—Colorado may be changing conferences, but one of the Pac-12 rivalries that isn't ending is the one with Arizona.

In men's basketball, it has been a strange and out of the ordinary series since the CU men's basketball team joined the league for the 2011-12 season. The teams meet for the final time as Pac-12 rivals on Saturday night at the CU Events Center (8 p.m., ESPN) before both programs move to the Big 12.

Despite the Buffaloes' futility in Tucson — CU dropped to 0-12 at the McKale Center in Pac-12 play with a 47-point loss at UA last month — it has been a surprisingly favorable matchup in Boulder, particularly since the Wildcats typically arrive at the CU Events Center with a national ranking. Oregon State has more wins in Boulder during the Pac-12 era (three) than Arizona going into Saturday's contest.

UA is ranked again (No. 8), yet the Buffs have gone 7-2 at home against the Wildcats since joining the Pac-12. In four of those CU wins, UA was a top-15 team. The Wildcats were a top-10 club in three of those wins, including a 79-63 victory against a second-ranked UA team in its last visit to Boulder two years ago.

As the Buffs take aim at what could be a season-altering win, a glance at some of the highlights of the previous top-10, Pac-12 wins at home against the Wildcats:

CU Buffs 79, No. 2 Arizona 63 (Feb. 26, 2022)

Best remembered for the all-time Senior Day speech delivered by Evan Battey after the upset victory, it was then-sophomore Tristan da Silva (7-for-10 FG, 19 points) and classmate-turned-Portland Trailblazer Jabari Walker (15 points, 14 rebounds) who led the way. The victory matched the highest-ranked win in CU men's basketball history.

CU Buffs 75, No. 9 Arizona 72 (Feb. 24, 2016)

Josh Scott went 10-for-18 with 26 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, while George King hit three 3-pointers before finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead a key win in the Buffs' NCAA Tournament push. This victory began a still-active five-game home winning streak the Buffs own against Arizona.

CU Buffs 71, No. 9 Arizona 58 (Feb. 14, 2013)

Spencer Dinwiddie went 9-for-9 on free throws with 21 points, while freshman Xavier Johnson hit 4-of-5 3-pointers as the Buffs secured the sort of win CU seeks on Saturday in legitimizing NCAA Tournament credentials.

Notable

Arizona was at No. 3 in Saturday's NET rankings and began the day at No. 5 at KenPom.com. The Buffs stood at No. 31 in the NET and No. 27 at KenPom. ... CU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. has shot at least 50% in 11 consecutive games and has hit that mark in 14 of the past 15. ... As of Saturday's NET rankings, the Buffs will have only one more Quad 1 opportunity in the regular season with a March 7 date at Oregon (No. 58 in Saturday's NET). Utah (No. 36) can become a Quad 1 game if it moves into the top 30 by the time the Utes visit Boulder on Feb. 24. ... Dave Pasch and Sean Farnham are scheduled to call the game on ESPN.