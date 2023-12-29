Game day notes: Slowing UW's Keion Brooks Jr. key for CU Buffs in Pac-12 opener

Dec. 29—Keion Brooks Jr. has taken his game to a new level at Washington. But Colorado head coach Tad Boyle believes it has been Brooks' reunion with an old friend that has powered the Huskies' strong start.

Boyle's Buffaloes collide with UW in a key Pac-12 Conference opener on Friday night at the CU Events Center (7 p.m., ESPNU), and Brooks arrives in Boulder with significantly improved numbers over what he posted a year ago during his first season with the Huskies.

Yet Brooks and the Huskies also visit with a new point guard in Sahvir Wheeler, a transfer from Kentucky who was a teammate with Brooks for two seasons with the Wildcats.

"He's got a really good point guard playing with him. I think Wheeler has really helped his game," Boyle said. "But (Brooks) has improved his efficiency. He's improved shooting the ball from the 3-point line. He's always been an effective scorer. He's scoring the ball at a high level this year, but he's more efficient this year. He's a big key to their team. He's a big part of our game plan."

Brooks averaged 17.7 points last year but shot only .269 from 3-point range with a .433 shooting percentage overall. Through UW's 8-3 start in nonconference play, Brooks has averaged a Pac-12-best 20.1 points while going 15-for-39 on 3-pointers (.385). Brooks is shooting .494 overall while averaging a career-best 7.6 rebounds.

As for Wheeler, he owns a league-best average of 7.1 assists per game, and his 14 assists in a double-overtime win against Seattle on Dec. 17 was the most by any Pac-12 player since former CU point guard McKinley Wright IV recorded 14 against USC on Feb. 25, 2021.

Wheeler averages 15.6 points but is shooting just .206 (7-for-34) from long range.

"Basically, it's just limiting his touches," CU forward J'Vonne Hadley said about slowing Brooks. "He's going to catch the ball eventually, so you've just got to lock in and zone in on him and play great team defense. It can't just be one-on-one with somebody left on an island with him, because he's a good player. Just knowing the shooters and who can help more off the non-shooters, that's really what it is."

Brooks went 9-for-12 (3-for-5 on 3-pointers) with 25 points in UW's win in Boulder last season.

Ruffin's return

The earlier-than-expected comeback for Javon Ruffin won't happen this weekend, but the 6-foot-5 guard passed another major step this week as he was cleared for full contact drills at practice. Ruffin was expected to miss an entire year for the second time in three seasons due to ongoing knee issues, but he is getting close to making an unexpectedly early comeback.

"He's looking good," Boyle said. "Hopeful the doctors can get with him probably after the first of the year. I'd like to get a good seven, eight days of practice under his belt so his knee's tested. The good news is it hasn't swelled up. It feels good. He feels good about it. Knee injuries, there's two kinds of rehab. There's a physical rehab, and there's a mental rehab. Ruff has to get to the point where he trusts it mentally. And I think he's getting there. When he's starting to trust it mentally and he feels good physically and the doctors give the OK, he'll be ready to go. But I don't know when that will be."

Notable

Colorado goes into the weekend as the only team in the nation ranked in the top 10 in field goal percentage (first, .526), 3-point percentage (seventh, .407) and free throw percentage (eighth, .789). ... This will be the first time (and last) the Buffs have opened conference play against Washington. ... CU and the Huskies have had one common opponent in Colorado State. Both teams lost to the Rams by five points, with the Buffs losing in Fort Collins on Nov. 29 and UW falling on a neutral floor in Las Vegas on Dec. 2. ... CU has scored 90 points in four consecutive games for the first time in program history. ... After Sunday's Pac-12 home date against Washington State, the Buffs will play six of their next nine games on the road. ... Eric Rothman and Mike O'Donnell will call the game on ESPNU.