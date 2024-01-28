Game day notes: Freshmen Bangot Dak, Assane Diop provide recent sparks for CU Buffs

Jan. 27—SPOKANE, Wash. — The key to making runs at the Pac-12 Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament berth isn't a burden on the shoulders of freshmen forwards Assane Diop and Bangot Dak.

Yet head coach Tad Boyle has always believed the two rookies could help the Colorado men's basketball team this season. And in the past week, Diop and Dak have done just that.

In a home win last week against Oregon State it was Diop who provided a spark, going 3-for-4 from the floor and 4-for-4 on free throws while scoring a season-high 10 points. Diop also grabbed a season-high four rebounds while playing a season-most 16 minutes.

During Wednesday's win at Washington, it was Dak's turn.

The 6-foot-11 rookie from Lincoln matched a season-high against the Huskies with five points, scoring all of them in the final 40.1 seconds of the first half on a pair of free throw and a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, giving CU a nine-point lead at the break. Dak was on the floor for only 1:45 but made a meaningful impact.

"His time is going to come," Boyle said of Dak. "Assane and Bangot, when you look at the future of Colorado basketball, in my mind I still look at building a program and not just building a team through the transfer portal every year, and those guys are going to be big, big pieces as we look at this program in the future."

Notable

CU began Saturday at No. 26 in the NET rankings and No. 21 at KenPom.com. Washington State began the day at No. 45 and No. 46 at KenPom. Saturday's game will be an opportunity for the Buffs to pick up their first Quad 1 win, although that will change if WSU drops past No. 50. ... Reserve guard Julian Hammond III still is trying to regain the shooting touch he displayed for much of the season before missing two games with a back injury. In four games since returning to the rotation, Hammond has shot just .133 (2-for-15) while going 0-for-5 from long range. Prior to the injury, Hammond was shooting .457 on 3-pointers. ... CU forward Tristan da Silva needs three points to pass Marcus Hall for 26th on the program's all-time scoring list and five to pass Vince Kelly for 25th. In two career starts for da Silva against Washington State he has gone 14-for-19 from the floor and 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Da Silva missed last month's home win against WSU due to an ankle injury. ... Redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice set a WSU freshman record with 35 points in a win last week at Stanford. ... The Buffs lead the all-time series with WSU 19-7, although the Cougars hold a 5-4 edge at home. ... Greg Heister and Eldridge Recasner will call the game on Pac-12 Network.