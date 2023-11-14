Game day notes: Former CU Buffs assists leader Jose Winston returns with Milwaukee

Nov. 14—In a perfect world, Jose Winston never would have left the University of Colorado.

But life beckoned back home, and in the end the move worked out well for both sides.

Winston, one of the all-time assist leaders for the CU men's basketball team, returns to the CU Events Center Tuesday night as an assistant coach with Milwaukee, which takes on the 25th-ranked Buffaloes in a solid nonconference test for CU (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

Despite his impressive CU career, and being part of a core group that eventually reached the NCAA Tournament in 2003, Winston spent his senior year with the program he now works for. A Milwaukee native, said this week he agonized over a decision to transfer but ultimately felt he was needed back home due to family circumstances.

"I had some things going on with family that kind of sparked that," Winston said. "It was probably the most difficult decision I've ever made. I was embedded here in Colorado. I loved Boulder. I loved the school. I love coach (Ricardo) Patton. He is still to me a father figure. I loved all my teammates. But my family needed me."

Winston played in 95 games with the Buffs (65 starts) and despite playing just three seasons at CU, he remains fourth on the program's career assists list with 440, trailing three four-year players in McKinley Wright IV (683), Jay Humphries (562) and Mike Reid (446). Winston also holds the program records for assists in a game (15 against Coppin State on Jan. 2, 2001), assists in a season (194 in 2000-01) and single-season assist average (6.5, also in 200-01).

Winston won three state titles as a prep star in Milwaukee and, after sitting out a season per the defunct NCAA transfer rules, he once again helped bring hoops glory to his hometown, as Milwaukee (then known as Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and coached by current Auburn coach Bruce Pearl) earned the program's first ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2003.

Winston returned to campus a few years ago when the CU program honored the Patton-era Buffs during an alumni weekend, and he is in his second season as an assistant at Milwaukee.

"I've been back to Colorado multiple times. I really love the university," Winston said. "The university did so much for me and my growth and my development. The mentorship from coach Patton and the other coaches and the professors. And just Boulder in general, it's just awesome."

Seeking wisdom

Milwaukee is coming off a 79-69 defeat at Providence, making a second-half run despite finishing just 3-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Former CU assistant Kim English is in his first season as the head coach at Providence, with former Buffs guard/staff member Nate Tomlinson serving as an assistant coach. CU head coach Tad Boyle said he picked the brains of English and Tomlinson heading into the Tuesday night matchup in Boulder.

"Coach (Bill) Grier has talked to Nate. I've talked to Kim," Boyle said. "We knew they were playing Providence before us back earlier in the fall, so we've been preparing for that. Milwaukee, they've got a lot of different weapons. They're better shooters than they've shown in the first two games, and we know that."

Panthers pride

Milwaukee head coach Bart Lundy is starting his second season in charge of the program, and he helped author an impressive turnaround for the Panthers last year.

Milwaukee was the 10th-most improved team in Division I basketball last year, jumping from 10 wins in 2021 to 22 wins. The Panther set program records for total points (2,659), blocked shots (186), field goals (944) field goals attempted (2,062), rebound average (39.1) and total rebounds (1,330). Milwaukee also led the Horizon League in defensive field goal percentage at .408, which ranked second in program history. Milwaukee returns four starters from that squad.

Notable

The game against Milwaukee is considered part of the Sunshine Slam, which continues for both teams next week in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Buffs play Richmond on Monday and face either Florida State or UNLV the following day. ... The Buffs are ranked for the 56th time overall in program history. ... KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva, Luke O'Brien and Julian Hammond III are the only current Buffs who played in CU's home win against Milwaukee two years ago. O'Brien enjoyed the best game of the bunch, going 4-for-5 with nine points and two rebounds in just 10 minutes off the bench.