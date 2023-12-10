Game day notes: CU Buffs hope road show finally arrives against No. 15 Miami in Brooklyn

Dec. 9—BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Will Sunday finally be the day the Colorado men's basketball team finally takes its home show on the road?

If the Buffaloes expect to upset the 15th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, it will have to be.

Beyond needing the offense that has been on display at the CU Events Center in order to keep pace with the Hurricanes, Sunday's matchup at the Barclays Center (noon MT, ESPN2) will be the Buffs' final contest away from home before the start of their final run through the Pac-12 Conference.

At some point, if the Buffs hope to make run at an NCAA Tournament berth, they will have to earn results away from home.

In five games at the Events Center, the Buffs have been electric, averaging 90.4 points and 22.6 assists while shooting .569 overall and .489 on 3-pointers. However, that prowess hasn't translated outside of Boulder. In three games away from home the Buffs have averaged 72.7 points while shooting .431 overall and .273 from the arc, and that was with a rock-solid .545 overall mark at Colorado State in the mix.

While the shots haven't fallen quite as efficiently on the road — a common circumstance in college basketball — head coach Tad Boyle and point guard KJ Simpson both talked this week about how the lower assist totals on the road (9.7 per away game) also can be attributed to poor ball movement outside the Events Center.

"I just need to be a better leader on the court when I notice the ball's not moving," Simpson said. "I have to ensure and enforce it that whatever we're running, we're getting spacing, we're moving the ball, we're moving it side-to-side and we're not just looking at the first look we get, we're looking at the second and third looks.

"I have to be more of a vocal and better leader when we play away. When I notice the ball sticking, I have to voice that we have to keep moving the ball."

Da Silva's perfecto

With his perfect shooting game against Pepperdine — 6-for-6 from the floor, 10-for-10 at the free throw line — CU senior Tristan da Silva set a program record for the most combined shots in a perfect shooting effort. The previous mark was 14 total shots by Spencer Dinwiddie (6-for-6 from the floor, 8-for-8 on free throws) on Feb. 9, 2013 at Oregon State. With his four 3-pointers in that game, Dinwiddie actually outscored da Silva 24-22.

There have been only five other perfect shooting outings with at least 10 combined shots in program history: Current Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley against Murray State on Dec. 28, 2000 (7-for-7 FG, 6-for-6 FT); Norm Saunders at Wichita State on Dec. 2, 1963 (8-for-8 FG, 3-for-3 FT); Dan Becker against Dayton on Jan. 10, 1987 (7-for-7 FG, 5-for-5 FT); Shaun Vandiver against Utah on Dec. 6, 1988 (7-for-7 FG, 4-for-4 FT); and Tyler Bey against Northern Iowa on Dec. 10, 2019 (4-for-4 FG, 6-for-6 FT).

Hurricane history

The only other matchup between the Buffs and Miami Hurricanes occurred on Jan. 3, 1957, a 73-66 win for CU.

The year was the first for CU under head coach Sox Walseth, who coached the men's program for 20 seasons and was the team's all-time wins leader with 261 until Boyle broke that mark a year ago. It also was the first time the CU program played any game in Florida.

Gerry Schroeder (18 points, nine rebounds) and Bob Helzer (17 points) led the way for CU in that win at Miami.

Diop's fouls

It has been a frustrating run for freshman forward Assane Diop, who has picked up quick offensive fouls while attempting to set screens shortly after checking in to each of the past two games.

Boyle, however, defended Diop, saying in both instances the CU ball-handler didn't set up Diop well for the screens.

"Part of that is our guys aren't setting their man up," Boyle said. "His illegal screens have been a result of the guy using the screen, not Assane. He's trying to do the right thing and do his job. It's a learning curve. The thing with him is, keep it simple — defend, rebound, take open shots. That's all you have to do."

Pack attack

Only one current CU player was on the floor at the time, but Boyle and his staff have seen Miami point guard Nijel Pack once before.

Pack was a true freshman at Kansas State when the Buffs began the fan-less COVID season of 2020-21 with two games at K-State, taking on the Wildcats in the second game of the season. In his second collegiate game, Pack went 4-for-6 on 3-pointers against the Buffs with 12 points. Current CU reserve Luke O'Brien, also a true freshman at the time, is the only current Buffs player who appeared in that game, and he tallied his first career points with three off the bench.

Notable

Simpson has made 14 consecutive free throws. ... CU guard Julian Hammond has gone 12-for-16 (.750) over the past three games. ... The CU-Miami game will be part of a quadruple-header at the Barclays Center as part of the NABC Brooklyn Showcase. The other games include: Fordham vs. North Texas (9:30 a.m. MT, YES Network); Boston College vs. St. John's (2:30 p.m. MT, ESPNU); and Temple vs. Albany (5 p.m. MT, YES Network). ... Kevin Brown and Cory Alexander will be on the call for the ESPN2 broadcast.