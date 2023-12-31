Game day notes: CU Buffs expecting physical battle against Washington State

Dec. 30—If the Buffaloes are tired and battered at all from being forced to log heavy minutes in a Friday night win against Washington, they had better get over it quickly.

Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle expects a physical battle on Sunday afternoon, as the Buffs host Washington State in the finale of the first Pac-12 Conference homestand of the season (noon, Pac-12 Network).

"This is not going to be an easy game," Boyle said. "They're the most physical team, the biggest team we've played, up until this point. And it's not even close. They've got size. They've got athleticism. They have a point guard (Kymany Houinsou) who's like 6-foot-7. So they're unique. They really pound the ball inside and they had 24 offensive rebounds against Utah.

"It's going to be a physical game. It's going to be a game that we have to box out in. We have to have post defense and stay out of foul trouble."

With the Buffs expected to still be without 6-foot-8 wing Cody Williams (wrist) and 6-foot-9 forward Tristan da Silva (ankle), CU could be at a rare size disadvantage against Washington State's usual starting lineup, which includes Houinsou, 6-foot-7 Isaac Jones, 6-foot-8 Andrej Jakimovski and 6-foot-11 Oscar Cluff.

WSU has struggled to a .325 mark on 3-pointers and arrives in Boulder having shot .240 (15-for-60) from the arc in the past three games (the Cougars were 4-for-20 on 3-pointers during a loss on Friday at Utah). However, Boyle warned that some of WSU's players are enduring slumps the Buffs don't want broken against them.

Jakimovski, for instance, shot .364 from the arc over the past two seasons but comes into Sunday's game sporting a .286 percentage. Backup Jabe Mullins shot .430 on 3-pointers last year but is just 9-for-30 this year (.300).

"Mullins is a very capable shooter who's not shooting the ball well right now," Boyle said. "Jakimovski, a very good shooter who's not shooting the ball well. They've got some guys who are capable. They've got some guys who can make shots if they get hot."

Sixth man

As long as Williams and/or da Silva are sidelined, Julian Hammond III and Luke O'Brien will have spots in CU's starting lineup.

O'Brien's start against Washington was his fifth in 12 games, all as an injury replacement of some sort. O'Brien started the season opener while Eddie Lampkin still was getting up to speed following offseason back surgery, and he started the second game when Williams was sidelined with a minor foot injury. O'Brien goes into the WSU game having started the past three games.

Hammond made his first start of the season on Dec. 10 against Miami in Brooklyn, CU's first game following Williams' wrist injury, and started again on Friday against UW.

Hammond goes into the WSU game having gone 6-for-12 on 3-pointers in the past three games, and he has scored at least 10 points in seven of 12 games.

"Julian, to me, should be in the conversation for sixth man of the year," Boyle said. "I told Julian before the season started, we sat down and talked, and we've got guys like Julian who accepts his sixth-man role. He's really good at it. Luke and Julian are critical to this team, whether they're starting or sixth man or whatever."

Hurlburt time?

The shorthanded Buffs gutted out Friday's win despite battling through foul trouble. At one point with about 11 minutes remaining, CU had four players on the court with three fouls. Given WSU's size up front, Boyle hinted that additional foul trouble against the Cougars could lead to an appearance from redshirt freshman forward Joe Hurlburt.

Hurlburt has made five cameo appearances late in blowouts totaling 10 minutes, 42 seconds of court time. He still is seeking his first career point and first career rebound.

"Joe Hurlburt is a guy, 6-11, that we may need against Washington State," Boyle said. "Depending on foul trouble and all the things you may be faced with."

Notable

Friday's win against UW moved CU up two spots to No. 32 in Saturday's NET ranking. ... In his 45th game as a Buff, J'Vonne Hadley finally hit his first 3-pointer with CU against UW. Hadley attempted only one shot from long range last year and is 1-for-8 this year. ... Buffs guard KJ Simpson needs three assists to join Richard Roby at No. 17 on CU's all-time list. ... Drew Goodman and Earl Watson will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network.