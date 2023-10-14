Game day update: Kansas football QB Jalon Daniels in attendance, but not warming up

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — It looks like Kansas football junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is going to miss a third-straight game as he continues to deal with his back issue.

Daniels is on the field with teammates during pregame warmups, about an hour and a half ahead of Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Oklahoma State. However, he is not participating with them.

So, redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean is getting his third-straight start and as backups the Jayhawks will have freshman Cole Ballard and redshirt sophomore Ben Easters.

Daniels’ missed game total rises to four if this holds, as he also missed the season opener against Missouri State. In the games Bean has started, Kansas is 2-1 — with the game against Oklahoma State still ongoing. The Jayhawks’ wins in that grouping were against Missouri State and UCF, while the loss was against Texas.

Kansas does have an open week that follows this game against Oklahoma State. So, Daniels will have more time to rest ahead of the Jayhawks’ game Oct. 28 at home against Oklahoma. That matchup against the Sooners, should he be back, would mean he’d make his return on Homecoming.

RELATED: How to watch Kansas football play on the road against Oklahoma State in Big 12 matchup

RELATED: 3 lingering questions after Kansas football’s win against UCF in Big 12 Conference play

RELATED: 3 key observations from Kansas football’s 51-22 win against UCF in Big 12 play

Jordan Guskey covers the University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Game day update: Kansas football QB Jalon Daniels not warming up