GAME DAY Hawaii football team loses to San Diego State

Oct. 15—Editor's Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

----

San Diego State 41, Hawaii 34, FINAL

------

SDSU gets a first down and it's over. 41-34. UH drops to 2-5, 0-2.

8:22 p.m.: SDSU recovers the onsides kick but UH does have all three timeouts remaining.

8:20 p.m.: Schager hits Cenacle for 21 yards to the SDSU 32 and then UH spikes the ball and goes for a field goal. Hawaii has three timeouts and Shipley boots a 47-yarder to make it 41-34 with :59 seconds on the clock.

8:09 p.m.: Jaylon Armsted scores on a 1-yard TD run and the Aztecs take a 41-31 lead with 2:11 to go.

8:05 p.m.: Sims with a short run to make it third-and-6 but there's a replay and it looks like Sims might have fumbled. Yes. Zyrus Fiaseu credited with his second forced fumble of the game and the Aztecs get the ball inside the UH 25.

7:59 p.m.: SDSU decides to go for it. Fourth-and-1 at the UH 21 and SDSU tries to sneak it and UH comes up with the STOP. Mayden fumbled the snap which killed the play. UH has it down 3 with 5:39 to go.

7:55 p.m.: Neither team can seen to get a stop until Hawaii comes up with one on third-and-4 at the UH 24. Call is rulled a fumble and Hawaii recovery but it should be overturned.

7:41 p.m.: Hawaii with the quick answer. Schager goes 65 yards to McBride on the first play and then Landon Sims punches it in from 1 yard out. SDSU 34, HAW 31, 10:22, Q4.

7:39 p.m.: Attendance announced as 8,296.

7:36 p.m.: Sutton with a 2-yard TD run and suddenly Hawaii finds itself facing all kinds of problems. SDSU 34, HAW 24, 12:27, Q4.

7:33 p.m.: Second play of Hawaii's next drive and UH calls a screen pass to Ashlock who is hit and fumbles. SDSU takes over on the UH 25.

7:27 p.m.: Third-and-3 and somehow Shaw is WIDE OPEN. Mayden to Shaw for a 69-yard TD on a busted coverage. How does that happen? SDSU 27, HAW 24, 13:33, Q4.

7:22 p.m.: Schager drops an absolute dime into the arms of Cenacle who takes it the rest of the way for a 52-yard TD on the final play of the third quarter. Hawaii has its first lead of the game and Schager has the offense humming. HAW 24, SDSU 20, :00, Q3.

7:12 p.m.: Virdel Edwards wth a great open-field play to save a touchdown to force third-and-goal for SDSU. Mayden scrambles on third down and runs out of bounds. Aztecs settle for a 25-yard field goal. SDSU 20, HAW 17, :56, Q3.

7:00 p.m.: Matthew Shipley boots a 46-yard field goal and Hawaii has come all the way back to tie it at 17-all with 8:34 to go in the third quarter. A couple of nice runs on that drive by Schager who took another shot on third down.

6:54 p.m.: Mayden picks up a first down with an 11-yard run on SDSU's first play but that's it as the Aztecs punt and UH gets the ball back.

6:50 p.m.: Hawaii kicks off and the second half is underway.

-----

6:30 p.m.: Hawaii gets the ball back and throws a bunch of deep balls. Schager gets crunched on a hail mary attempt and it's halftime.

6:16 p.m.: We have a SCHAGER BOMB. Schager to McBride for 62 yards inside the 10. Schager to Alex Perry for an 8-yard TD and this game has changed. SDSU 17, HAW 14, 1:30, Q2.

6:14 p.m.: Mayden costs SDSU field position with a fumble on third down and UH holds as Browning misses a 55-yard FG. 2:59 left in first half.

6:07 p.m.: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and has all the momentum until Steven McBride drops the punt and it's Aztecs ball.

5:59 p.m.: Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei in the game at running back and picks up a couple of first downs to try to get this offense going. Four carries for 24 yards and then Schager hits Nick Cenacle for a big gain into SDSU territory. Schager to Pofele Ashlock for a 17-yard TD and UH is on the board. Big drive there as UH goes 91 yards in 10 plays. SDSU 17, HAW 7, 7:49, Q2.

5:49 p.m.: DeShawn McCuin with a 70-yard pick-six. Schager stares down the receiver and makes a bad throw. SDSU 17, HAW 0, 12:25, Q2.

5:46 p.m.: Finally something good for UH as Peter Manuma comes up with a pick on defense to give UH the ball in Aztecs territory.

5:41 p.m.: SDSU QB Jalen Mayden converts a third-and-8 with a 12-yard pass to Shaw to end the first quarter. Ugly opening 15 minutes for the Warriors.

5:38 p.m.: Landon Sims gets Hawaii its first first down on a run. Fourth-and-2 on its 45 and UH calls its second timeout. Back from timeout and UH decides to punt.

5:32 p.m.: SDSU gets the first first down of the game on third-and-1 running the same play the Philadelphia Eagles have made famous on short-yardage plays. Mekhi Shaw with a 30-yard reception after he makes a defender miss and Lucky Sutton scores on a 1-yard TD run. SDSU 10, HAW 0, 4:16, Q1.

5:23 p.m.: Hawaii goes three-and-out and has 7 total yards.

5:19 p.m.: San Diego State goes three-and-out. Neither team with a first down after two drives apiece. Fun.

5:13 p.m.: UH quarterback Brayden Schager has a third-down pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Daniel Okpoko and it's another three-and-out.

5:08 p.m.: Hawaii holds and the Aztecs elect not to go for it on fourth-and-2. Jack Browning kicks a 22-yard field goal. SDSU 3, HAW 0, 12:12, Q1.

5:05 p.m.: Hawaii goes three-and-out on its opening drive and then has a punt blocked. Aztecs will take over on the UH 13.

San Diego State wins the toss and will defer. UH will receive the opening kickoff.

-------

Receivers Jonah Panoke and Chuuky Hines, reserve defensive tackles Anthony Sagapolutele and Foi Shaw, and cornerback Virdel Edwards II are all expected to play in today's nationally televised game against San Diego State at the Ching Complex. Head coach Timmy Chang also is hopeful slashback Tylan Hines — a triple threat as a running back, receiver and returner — will play extensively.

Edwards' possible return gives flexibility to the secondary. Edwards, Caleb Brown, JoJo Forest and Devyn King can rotate at cornerback, enabling Cam Stone to play nickelback. Stone, who has recovered from an injury, also can be used as a kickoff returner. Wideout Steven McBride has cemented the punt returner's job.

Both teams arrived at 2-4 records the hard way. The Warriors lost to Power Five schools Vanderbilt, Stanford and Oregon. After winning their first two games, the Aztecs lost to UCLA and Oregon State of the Pac-12, and two of the top Mountain West teams (Boise State and Air Force).

Kickoff is 5 p.m. Live updates will follow above.

Here's our gameday football preview.

------

------

—

More UH football coverage