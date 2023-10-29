GAME DAY Hawaii football hosts San Jose State on homecoming night

Oct. 29—Editor's Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

----

The University of Hawaii football team welcomes former quarterback Chevan Cordeiro back to Ching Complex for the first time in two years as the Warriors host San Jose State on homecoming night.

Hawaii (2-6, 0-3 Mountain West) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. San Jose State (3-5, 2-2) has won its last two games.

Cordeiro, who played high school football at Saint Louis, has thrown for 1,738 yards and 11 touchdowns with only three picks this season and rushed for 181 yards and three scores.

He is the only quarterback in UH history to throw for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career.

Live updates of the game will take place below:

------

------

—

More UH football coverage