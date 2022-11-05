Game of the century: Tennessee-Georgia football pregame social media buzz

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT from Sanford Stadium.

“Obviously looking forward to this week, playing a great opponent,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said of playing at Georgia. “They have great personnel in all three phases of the game and are well-coached. Huge test for us, and looking forward to the week.”

Ahead of kickoff between Tennessee and Georgia, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Playing between the hedges is overrated. Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens! — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) November 1, 2022

Walking past anyone in Florida gear and saying “how about them Vols?” has never felt so good. Just happened for me here in Las Vegas. Florida fan smiled and accepted the new world order. All is right in the world. #BeatGeorgia — Jack Jones (@jackjoneshii) November 5, 2022

Come take the W in your home state son! @Vol_Football @parker_ball1 GBO 🧡🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/HESEDacxo8 — Kristi Ball (@BallKristi) November 4, 2022

THE NO. 1 TEAM IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS 🍊 @VOL_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/Xa5yb92CW2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 1, 2022

Fans in attendance at tomorrow's game can listen to our broadcast on FM 104.1. — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) November 4, 2022

We work all year for moments like tomorrow! It doesn’t get any better than this! #GBO🍊 #GoVols — Rodney Garner (@coachg76) November 4, 2022

#ManningAward Quarterback of the Week: 🏈Hendon Hooker, @Vol_Football The Volunteer senior has earned the honor for the THIRD time this year thanks to his tremendous performances and the unwavering support of the Tennessee fan base! 📰 https://t.co/z8NNj8cOkN pic.twitter.com/9JRd17VKzD — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) November 3, 2022

Byron Young’s @byron_97 journey to Knoxville is 1 of 1 Assistant Manager at Dollar General -> Georgia Military College -> #1 Ranked Tennessee pic.twitter.com/WogjYXkoFR — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 2, 2022

Game of the century: No. 1 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia score predictions https://t.co/JyUyltUIIf — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 4, 2022

Only 7 teams have ever been ranked No. 1 in the history of CFP rankings 👀 Is your team on the list? pic.twitter.com/Bl15eaOEyU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2022

2017 Georgia-Missouri: A look at Josh Heupel’s first game coaching in Athens https://t.co/4PtI9Wq7KI — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 5, 2022

Still think there could be a few spotty showers (possible rumbles) later in the 2nd half of the @Vol_Football vs. @GeorgiaFootball Saturday. Winds could be breezy during the game at times as well (from SW/Press Box side or "cross field" 10-20mph)

Intel for @coachjoshheupel 😉 pic.twitter.com/tpmvj4o6Vh — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) November 5, 2022

Today is that day. It's GAMEDAY. pic.twitter.com/5KSPDtOWK0 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire