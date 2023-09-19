'Game of the Century' in 1935 headlines top Ohio State-Notre Dame games

Ohio State and Notre Dame are two of the most storied programs in college football history.

Though they are in bordering states with rabid fan bases, their meetings on the field have been rare. When they play Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, it will be only their eighth meeting.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) during the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.

Though the matchups have been infrequent, they have usually been memorable.

Here are the top 5 OSU-Notre Dame clashes:

Ohio State University vs. Notre Dame . Saturday, November 2, 1935. Game played in Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Historical photo . college football OSU

1935: Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13

Rankings did not yet exist. The Associate Press media poll wouldn’t debut until a year later. But that didn’t stop this game from being billed as “The Game of the Century.”

It lived up to its hype. Ohio State, under innovative second-year coach Francis Schmidt, was 4-0. Notre Dame, coached by Elmer Layden, was 5-0. But Ohio State was considered the favorite, and more than 80,000 fans packed into 13-year-old Ohio Stadium on Nov. 9.

Ohio State football: It's Notre Dame week. Here's what you need to know ahead of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The game ended in crushing disappointment for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State took a 13-0 at halftime lead after touchdowns set up by interceptions by Frank Antenucci and Stanley Pincura.

But Notre Dame rallied in the fourth quarter. Andy Pilney threw a touchdown pass to Mike Layden to make it 13-12 with about 2 minutes left. The extra-point kick missed, though, and after an unsuccessful onside kick, it appeared the Buckeyes would escape.

But then the Buckeyes fumbled, and the ball was touched by a Notre Dame player before it went out of bounds. The rules at the time awarded possession to the team that last touched the ball. Notre Dame had new life and took advantage.

Pilney evaded numerous tacklers on a 32-yard run to the Buckeye 19-yard line, though he suffered a career-ending knee injury when tackled at the end of that run. Two plays later, Bill Shakespeare threw to Wayne Milner in the end zone with under 30 seconds left for the winning touchdown.

In a 1950 poll by the NCAA, the ’35 Ohio State-Michigan game was voted the greatest of in the first half of the century.

1995: Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26

After that 1935 classic, the Buckeyes waited 60 years to play host to the Fighting Irish again. (The teams played in South Bend in 1936, a 7-2 Notre Dame victory.)

Ohio State was ranked No. 7 and Notre Dame No. 15 when they met on Sept. 30.

The game was scoreless after one quarter, but then the offenses started rolling. Notre Dame led 17-14 at halftime before an Ohio State onslaught in the second half.

Ohio State football: How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame plan to beat Ohio State on Saturday

Eddie George led the way with 210 yards and two touchdowns in 32 carries, including a 61-yarder, a major statement on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

But it wasn’t a one-man show for the Buckeyes. Quarterback Bobby Hoying threw for four touchdowns and 272 yards on 14-of-22 passing, including two scores to Terry Glenn.

(CRR FIESTA 02JAN06 ) Ohio State's A.J. Hawk, 47, puts pressure on Notre Dames Brady Quinn, 10, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. (Chris Russell/Dispatch Photo)

2006: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20

This was the first time the teams met in a bowl game. Ohio State’s national championship hopes were dashed by losses to Texas and Penn State, but the game had some interesting plotlines heading into the Fiesta Bowl.

One that got much attention was the fact that All-American OSU linebacker linebacker A.J. Hawk’s sister, Laura, was Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn’s girlfriend and became his wife. She wore a split ND/OSU jersey for the occasion.

After Notre Dame scored first, Ohio State scored the next three touchdowns to take a 21-7 halftime lead. The final score was an 85-yard pass from Troy Smith to Santanio Holmes late in the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish never got closer than 8 points in the second half.

Smith finished 19 of 28 for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Quinn threw for 286 yards on 29-of-45 passing but didn’t throw a touchdown pass.

OSU's Pepe Pearson vs. Notre Dame (Fred Squillante photo)

1996: Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16

No. 5 Notre Dame sought revenge after its ’95 loss, but the No. 4 Buckeyes were in command almost the whole way.

Ohio State led 22-7 at halftime and stretched the lead to 29-10 late in the game.

Pepe Pearson ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State’s defense intercepted Ron Powlus twice and held him to 154 yards on 13-of-30 passing.

2022: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

The teams met in a much-anticipated season-opener last year in Columbus, and it turned unexpectedly into a defensive struggle against an Irish team coached by former Buckeye linebacker Marcus Freeman.

No. 2 Ohio State had a star-studded offense featuring C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the Buckeyes were often stymied by the Irish defense. It didn’t help that Smith-Njigba was injured early, a hamstring issue that would ruin his season.

Ohio State took the lead for good late in the third quarter on a touchdown pass to Xavier Johnson and added a fourth-quarter touchdown.

The defense, under new coordinator Jim Knowles, did the rest. It held Notre Dame to only 253 yards and forced punts on the Irish’s last six possessions.

More: 'College GameDay' will be at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. What we know

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'Game of the Century' in '35 tops Ohio State-Notre Dame games