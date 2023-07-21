Which Game Is Bigger For Notre Dame – Ohio State or USC?

Throughout the summer, one of the hottest topics among Notre Dame fans and media is the marquee 3, referring to Notre Dame‘s battles with Ohio State, USC, and Clemson. How many can the Irish win? What national credibility is at stake? How will recruiting be affected by these outcomes?

Due to the Clemson matchup being in November, much of the focus has been on the first two matchups that will determine how much is on the line for the Irish in the third. I fully realize Irish fans want to win both games. But if you had to pick a win and a loss, which game would Notre Dame fans prefer to win and why?

Let’s make cases for each.

Ohio State pt. 1

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

One perfectly logical reason Irish fans may say that beating OSU is a bigger deal than USC is schedule positioning. Unless the Irish “Marshall” themselves yet again, Notre Dame should be undefeated when they face the Buckeyes. This means that the result of the OSU game will set the season on a trajectory, it’s just a matter of which way that arrow will be pointing. If the Irish can clip OSU and be undefeated after 5 games, a great year could be in store.

Ohio State pt. 2

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Another reason many Irish fans are desperate for a win over OSU is the history of this rivalry. Notre Dame has suffered a handful of brutal losses to Brutus and their last win came in the 1930s. I completely understand Irish fans’ desire to stop that streak. There are also recruiting and geographical reasons to over-value this matchup being that OSU has been the traditional on-field and recruiting standard bearer for northern programs.

USC pt. 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 26: Logan Diggs #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball against Shane Lee #53 of the USC Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

USC is Notre Dame’s historical and existential arch-enemy in every single conceivable way. From how their teams are built, to what each values, the differences are vast. Additionally, Freeman is 0-1 vs USC. It’s quite simply not OK for him to start his tenure at 0-2 vs the Trojans. The ledger must get balanced.

USC pt. 2

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of recruiting implications, its no secret that Irish fans are having an uneasy and anxious time riding the wave of perception and emotions that recruiting provides while USC seems to be on a straight uptrend that must be slowed down. Surely they can and likely will recruit just fine with a loss to Notre Dame, but it certainly would help the cause to deny Williams a big win in South Bend.

Conclusion

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (91) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

To me, the USC rivalry has always been and will continue to be “the” game Notre Dame needs to win. It’s too important existentially and to Irish history to not view it this way. Notre Dame and USC’s destinies overlap yearly, which makes it more critical to have the upper hand than with the OSU matchup.

On a less existential and more practical level, the Irish can lose to Ohio State and still be in playoff contention by the merits of their strong schedule and off the historical theory that “if you lose, lose early”. Losing to USC in the middle of the year would be harder to overcome in this way.

Overall, I cannot and will not ever concede that any game Notre Dame plays means more than the USC one. Year in. Year out. That being said, I do admit that where OSU is positioned in the schedule could make Irish fans think twice about it by subscribing to my theory, if only for just this year.

