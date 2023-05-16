‘The Game’ between Ohio State and Michigan will be at a familiar time slot this fall

It’s not much of a surprise, but the Ohio State vs. Michigan football contest, or “The Game,” will take on a familiar appearance this fall. Yes, there will be the colors of Scarlet and Gray and Maize and Blue painting a college football Picasso the weekend after Thanksgiving, but there’s more.

As announced on Monday, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will once again do battle for the 119th time this fall, and it will once again take place at high Noon, this time up in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The date, of course, is November 25 and will be televised by FOX as it has been the last few years as its Big Noon Kickoff Game of the Week. OSU has lost two straight to Michigan and would love nothing better than to stop that streak in the Big House so mark your calendars.

The announcement is now the second game time that we know about this fall, adding to the news that OSU and Michigan State will be a primetime affair.

