Game Balls: Top performers for Week 5 of the Southwest Florida high school football season

Week 5 brought us history as Fort Myers became just the fifth Florida high school football program with 700 wins.

Some area teams continued to roll as Golden Gate kept its momentum going and Mariner remained undefeated. And Riverdale had some firsts, their first win and the first win in the coaching career of Kendoll Gibson.

Here are some of the players and performances that stood out to us as we hand out our Week 5 Game Balls.

Malik Allen, Estero

Malik Allen of the Estero High School football scores against Cape Coral High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Mason Palkovic #56 and Drew Arriongton #10 celebrate with him. Estero won 38-0

The Wildcats running back ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Cape Coral.

Niko Boyce, Barron Collier

Niko Boyce of Barron Collier runs for touchdown against Immokalee on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The Cougars quarterback had three touchdown runs, including a 65-yarder, and threw a 47-yard touchdown strike to Caden Hudson in a win over Immokalee.

E.J. Codie, Cypress Lake

The Panthers running back scored on a 30-yard touchdown run and a 93-yard kickoff return against Riverdale.

Tavian Cook, Gateway

Cook recorded three sacks on defense and had five catches for 64 yards on offense against North Port.

Fred Harley, Oasis

The junior running back ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the Sharks' win over SFCA.

Cole Hayes, Riverdale

The junior running back carried 32 times for 191 yards and five touchdowns to literally carry the Raiders to their first win of the season.

John Lee Honorat, Golden Gate

Golden Gate Titans running back John Lee Honorat (3) dives for the pylon and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a district game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Honorat delivered on the ground and in the air, rushing seven times for 84 yards and a touchdown and catching three passes for 61 yards.

Deshon Jenkins, Bishop Verot

The Vikings sophomore running back had 16 carries for 171 yards and a 21-yard touchdown run against Sarasota.

Jamar Jerome, Naples

Naples’ Jamar Jerome runs the ball during a game against Dillard at Naples High School in Naples on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Golden Eagles running back had three touchdown runs, including from 78 and 72 yards, and finished with 215 yards on 12 carries against Miami Killian.

Nino Joseph, Lely

Lely beat visiting Palmetto Ridge 20-6 in high school football action on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Trojans running back ran for 263 yards and two scores

Justin Lewis, Mariner

Lewis had a 68-yard punt return and threw for five touchdowns, three to Kelvin Jimenez and two to Marcus Kelley Jr.

Bradley Martino, Golden Gate

Golden Gate Titans defensive back Bradley Martino (2) celebrates a play during the third quarter of a game against the Gulf Coast Sharks at Gulf Coast High School in Naples on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Martino had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown and had multiple pass breakups, forced and recovered a fumble against Gulf Coast.

Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers

Fort Myers players Madrid Tucker catches a pass resulting in a touchdown. The Fort Myers High School football team defeated Charlotte by a final score of 44-18 on Friday, September 22, 2023. The victory marked a historic 700th win for Fort Myers. Ricardo Rolon/USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA

The Green Wave receiver caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns of 33, 21, and 36 yards.

This week's scores

Naples 52, Miami Killian 14

Bishop Verot 42, Sarasota 14

Riverdale 43, Cypress Lake 29

Fort Myers 44, Charlotte 18

Estero 38, Cape Coral 0

Mariner 46, Bonita Springs 7

Golden Gate 35, Gulf Coast 7

Barron Collier 28, Immokalee 21

Lely 20, Palmetto Ridge 6

North Port 29, Gateway 15

St. Petersburg Catholic 27, St. John Neumann 15

Dunbar 37, Clewiston 7

Oasis 42, SFCA 0

LaBelle 9, Florida Christian 2

ECS 35, Aubrey Rogers 0

True North Classical 21, First Baptist 8

Moore Haven 58, Gateway Charter 0

Community School of Naples 14, Northside Christian 0

Marco Island 32, Warner Christian 20

Bye: Canterbury, East Lee County, Ida Baker, Island Coast, Lehigh, North Fort Myers, South Fort Myers

Next week's schedule

Thursday

Oasis at Bradenton Christian

Moore Haven at SFCA

Friday

Naples at Barron Collier

Key West at Bishop Verot

Lehigh at Ida Baker

Dunbar at Cypress Lake

East Lee at Fort Myers

Cape Coral at North Fort Myers

Island Coast at Mariner

Estero at Gateway

Gulf Coast at Palmetto Ridge

South Fort Myers at Immokalee

First Baptist at Golden Gate

Lely at Bonita Springs

Riverdale at Charlotte

St. John Neumann at Community School of Naples

Lakeland Christian at ECS

North Port at LaBelle

SFA Academy at Aubrey Rogers

Canterbury at Bradenton St. Stephen's

Bye: Gateway Charter

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral top Week 5 high school football players