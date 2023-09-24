Game Balls: Top performers for Week 5 of the Southwest Florida high school football season
Week 5 brought us history as Fort Myers became just the fifth Florida high school football program with 700 wins.
Some area teams continued to roll as Golden Gate kept its momentum going and Mariner remained undefeated. And Riverdale had some firsts, their first win and the first win in the coaching career of Kendoll Gibson.
Here are some of the players and performances that stood out to us as we hand out our Week 5 Game Balls.
Malik Allen, Estero
The Wildcats running back ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a win over previously undefeated Cape Coral.
Niko Boyce, Barron Collier
The Cougars quarterback had three touchdown runs, including a 65-yarder, and threw a 47-yard touchdown strike to Caden Hudson in a win over Immokalee.
E.J. Codie, Cypress Lake
The Panthers running back scored on a 30-yard touchdown run and a 93-yard kickoff return against Riverdale.
Tavian Cook, Gateway
Cook recorded three sacks on defense and had five catches for 64 yards on offense against North Port.
Fred Harley, Oasis
The junior running back ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the Sharks' win over SFCA.
Cole Hayes, Riverdale
The junior running back carried 32 times for 191 yards and five touchdowns to literally carry the Raiders to their first win of the season.
John Lee Honorat, Golden Gate
Honorat delivered on the ground and in the air, rushing seven times for 84 yards and a touchdown and catching three passes for 61 yards.
Deshon Jenkins, Bishop Verot
The Vikings sophomore running back had 16 carries for 171 yards and a 21-yard touchdown run against Sarasota.
Jamar Jerome, Naples
The Golden Eagles running back had three touchdown runs, including from 78 and 72 yards, and finished with 215 yards on 12 carries against Miami Killian.
Nino Joseph, Lely
The Trojans running back ran for 263 yards and two scores
Justin Lewis, Mariner
Lewis had a 68-yard punt return and threw for five touchdowns, three to Kelvin Jimenez and two to Marcus Kelley Jr.
Bradley Martino, Golden Gate
Martino had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown and had multiple pass breakups, forced and recovered a fumble against Gulf Coast.
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers
The Green Wave receiver caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns of 33, 21, and 36 yards.
This week's scores
Naples 52, Miami Killian 14
Bishop Verot 42, Sarasota 14
Riverdale 43, Cypress Lake 29
Estero 38, Cape Coral 0
Mariner 46, Bonita Springs 7
Golden Gate 35, Gulf Coast 7
Barron Collier 28, Immokalee 21
Lely 20, Palmetto Ridge 6
North Port 29, Gateway 15
St. Petersburg Catholic 27, St. John Neumann 15
Dunbar 37, Clewiston 7
Oasis 42, SFCA 0
LaBelle 9, Florida Christian 2
ECS 35, Aubrey Rogers 0
True North Classical 21, First Baptist 8
Moore Haven 58, Gateway Charter 0
Community School of Naples 14, Northside Christian 0
Marco Island 32, Warner Christian 20
Bye: Canterbury, East Lee County, Ida Baker, Island Coast, Lehigh, North Fort Myers, South Fort Myers
Next week's schedule
Thursday
Oasis at Bradenton Christian
Moore Haven at SFCA
Friday
Naples at Barron Collier
Key West at Bishop Verot
Lehigh at Ida Baker
Dunbar at Cypress Lake
East Lee at Fort Myers
Cape Coral at North Fort Myers
Island Coast at Mariner
Estero at Gateway
Gulf Coast at Palmetto Ridge
South Fort Myers at Immokalee
First Baptist at Golden Gate
Lely at Bonita Springs
Riverdale at Charlotte
St. John Neumann at Community School of Naples
Lakeland Christian at ECS
North Port at LaBelle
SFA Academy at Aubrey Rogers
Canterbury at Bradenton St. Stephen's
Bye: Gateway Charter
