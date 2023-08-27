Game Balls: Top performers for Week 1 of the Southwest Florida high school football season
Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season roared in and one thing we learned is that Southwest Florida has plenty of talent to watch.
With perfect conditions, Southwest Florida got to see some outstanding performances. Some rose above others with big-time plays deciding games, turning tides or just being dominant. We are here to honor some of those top players by handing out our Week 1 Game Balls.
Niko Boyce
The Barron Collier quarterback ran for more than 100 yards and three scores and threw two more in the air to propel the Cougars over St. Cloud.
Decker Crosby, St. John Neumann
Crosby caught six passes for 165 yards and touchdowns of 80 and 45 yards to help the Celtics beat Canterbury and give his father Rich his first win as Neumann head coach.
Ethan Crossan, First Baptist
The junior quarterback looked the part of one who took major steps in the offseason, completing 13-of-17 passes for 256 yards with 3 TDs, adding 34 yards on the ground with three more scores.
Rex Elliot, Island Coast
The Gators quarterback completed 9-of-16 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Bonita Springs. That comes a week after throwing four interceptions in a preseason game.
Eric Fletcher, Dunbar
Fletcher caught three touchdown passes, including a screen pass from his own end zone that he took 99 yards for a score.
Fred Harley, Oasis
The Sharks running back finished with 171 yards on just nine carries, including an 82-yard scoring run in a win over Gateway Charter.
Cole Hayes, Riverdale
The Riverdale junior had a game-high 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a loss to Lely.
John Lee Honorat, Golden Gate
Honorat played both running back and quarterback and gained 174 yards rushing, including a 30-yard TD run.
Tanner Helton, ECS
The senior quarterback finished 15-of-21 in the air for 244 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 46 yards on five attempts against Palmetto Ridge.
Chris Jimenez, Gulf Coast
The senior carried the ball seven times for 41 yards, including Gulf Coast's first touchdown and the eventual game-winning score in overtime, against South Fort Myers as well as anchoring the Sharks' defense.
Marcus Kelley, Mariner
Kelly had eight catches for 104 yards and caught touchdown passes of 28 and 24 yards as the Tritons beat East Lee County. He also had a rushing touchdown, completed both of his passes for 11 yards and threw for a two-point conversion. On defense he had 10 tackles, five for loss, a pass break up, and one blocked kick.
Leroy Roker, Bishop Verot
The Canterbury School senior transfer made a splash with two interceptions from his safety position and also took a screen pass as a wide receiver and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.
Shawn Simeon, Naples
The junior running back led all Naples ballcarriers with 228 yards on just 15 carries and three long touchdown runs of 39, 48, and 55 yards. He had another 55-yard scoring run wiped out by a holding penalty.
Carter Smith, Bishop Verot
The Vikings senior showed his development as the junior lit up Port Charlotte, one of the most highly touted teams in Class 3S, on Thursday night. The signal-caller who received his 20th Division I offer from West Virginia on Wednesday completed 15-of-22 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns and also ran the ball 12 times for 84 yards.
Adrian Stone Jr., North Fort Myers
Defensive lineman Adrian Stone recovered a pair of fumbles and pushed the pocket throughout the night in the Red Knights' loss to Fort Myers.
Jayvian Tanelus, Lely
The Lely sophomore ran for 217 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 47-26 win over host Riverdale.
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers
Madrid Tucker ran 40 yards for a score and scored again on a 6-yard run at the end of the half. he would have had an even better night but he had two touchdowns called back due to penalties.
Justin White, South Fort Myers
The senior hauled in six catches for 50 yards at receiver and added his 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Gulf Coast.
This Week's Results
Thursday
Bishop Verot 56, Port Charlotte 21
Island Coast 40, Bonita Springs 0
Friday
Cypress Lake 14, Gateway 9
Fort Myers 32, North Fort Myers 19
Mariner 30, East Lee County 18
Gulf Coast 21, South Fort Myers 14 (OT)
Immokalee 47, Booker 41 (OT)
Golden Gate 26, Victory Christian 7
Barron Collier 41, St. Cloud 12
Lely 47, Riverdale 26
St. John Neumann 34, Canterbury 7
SFCA 19, Santa Fe Catholic 7
LaBelle 23, Glades Day 14
Somerset Academy 48, Aubrey Rogers 10
Community School of Naples 22, AFI Irish Wolfhounds 0
Next Week's Games
Thursday, Aug. 31
DeSoto County at Mariner
Friday, Sept. 1
Dillard at Naples
Bishop Verot at Lehigh
Lake Placid vs. Cypress Lake
Fort Myers at St. Thomas Aquinas
Dunbar at North Fort Myers
Gateway at Cape Coral
Ida Baker at Bonita Springs
Island Coast at ECS
East Lee County at Estero
Gulf Coast at Lely
Riverdale at South Fort Myers
Immokalee at Golden Gate
Barron Collier at Palmetto Ridge
Gateway Charter at St. John Neumann
Canterbury at SFCA
LaBelle at Bradenton Bayshore
Aubrey Rogers at Miami Florida Christian
Out-of-Door at Oasis
