Game Balls: Top performers for Week 1 of the Southwest Florida high school football season

Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season roared in and one thing we learned is that Southwest Florida has plenty of talent to watch.

With perfect conditions, Southwest Florida got to see some outstanding performances. Some rose above others with big-time plays deciding games, turning tides or just being dominant. We are here to honor some of those top players by handing out our Week 1 Game Balls.

Niko Boyce

The Barron Collier quarterback ran for more than 100 yards and three scores and threw two more in the air to propel the Cougars over St. Cloud.

Decker Crosby, St. John Neumann

Crosby caught six passes for 165 yards and touchdowns of 80 and 45 yards to help the Celtics beat Canterbury and give his father Rich his first win as Neumann head coach.

Ethan Crossan, First Baptist

First Baptist Academy Lions quarterback Ethan Crossan (15) tries to break a tackle from the Estero Wildcats defense while running the ball during the first quarter of the season opener at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The junior quarterback looked the part of one who took major steps in the offseason, completing 13-of-17 passes for 256 yards with 3 TDs, adding 34 yards on the ground with three more scores.

Rex Elliot, Island Coast

The Gators quarterback completed 9-of-16 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Bonita Springs. That comes a week after throwing four interceptions in a preseason game.

Eric Fletcher, Dunbar

Fletcher caught three touchdown passes, including a screen pass from his own end zone that he took 99 yards for a score.

Fred Harley, Oasis

The Sharks running back finished with 171 yards on just nine carries, including an 82-yard scoring run in a win over Gateway Charter.

Cole Hayes, Riverdale

The Riverdale junior had a game-high 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a loss to Lely.

John Lee Honorat, Golden Gate

Honorat played both running back and quarterback and gained 174 yards rushing, including a 30-yard TD run.

Tanner Helton, ECS

The senior quarterback finished 15-of-21 in the air for 244 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 46 yards on five attempts against Palmetto Ridge.

Chris Jimenez, Gulf Coast

The senior carried the ball seven times for 41 yards, including Gulf Coast's first touchdown and the eventual game-winning score in overtime, against South Fort Myers as well as anchoring the Sharks' defense.

Marcus Kelley, Mariner

Kelly had eight catches for 104 yards and caught touchdown passes of 28 and 24 yards as the Tritons beat East Lee County. He also had a rushing touchdown, completed both of his passes for 11 yards and threw for a two-point conversion. On defense he had 10 tackles, five for loss, a pass break up, and one blocked kick.

Leroy Roker, Bishop Verot

Leroy Roker #10 of the of Bishop Verot football reacts with fans after a touchdown against Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bishop Verot routed Port Charlotte.

The Canterbury School senior transfer made a splash with two interceptions from his safety position and also took a screen pass as a wide receiver and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.

Shawn Simeon, Naples

Shawn Simeon of the Naples High School football team runs for a touchdown during a game against Lehigh Senior High School at Lehigh on Friday, Aug 25, 2023. Naples won.

The junior running back led all Naples ballcarriers with 228 yards on just 15 carries and three long touchdown runs of 39, 48, and 55 yards. He had another 55-yard scoring run wiped out by a holding penalty.

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot

Carter Smith, the quarterback for the Bishop Verot football team evades a defender for Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bishop Verot routed Port Charlotte.

The Vikings senior showed his development as the junior lit up Port Charlotte, one of the most highly touted teams in Class 3S, on Thursday night. The signal-caller who received his 20th Division I offer from West Virginia on Wednesday completed 15-of-22 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns and also ran the ball 12 times for 84 yards.

Adrian Stone Jr., North Fort Myers

Defensive lineman Adrian Stone recovered a pair of fumbles and pushed the pocket throughout the night in the Red Knights' loss to Fort Myers.

Jayvian Tanelus, Lely

The Lely sophomore ran for 217 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 47-26 win over host Riverdale.

Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers

Fort Myers' Madrid Tucker runs with the ball. Fort Myers hosts North Fort Myers in their first home game of the season and on their new turf field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Madrid Tucker ran 40 yards for a score and scored again on a 6-yard run at the end of the half. he would have had an even better night but he had two touchdowns called back due to penalties.

Justin White, South Fort Myers

The senior hauled in six catches for 50 yards at receiver and added his 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Gulf Coast.

This Week's Results

Thursday

Bishop Verot 56, Port Charlotte 21

Island Coast 40, Bonita Springs 0

Oasis 38, Gateway Charter 0

Friday

Naples 43, Lehigh 12

Cypress Lake 14, Gateway 9

Fort Myers 32, North Fort Myers 19

Cape Coral 46, Ida Baker 0

Mariner 30, East Lee County 18

First Baptist 40, Estero 7

Gulf Coast 21, South Fort Myers 14 (OT)

Immokalee 47, Booker 41 (OT)

Golden Gate 26, Victory Christian 7

Barron Collier 41, St. Cloud 12

Lely 47, Riverdale 26

St. John Neumann 34, Canterbury 7

ECS 36, Palmetto Ridge 6

Dunbar 34, Charlotte 0

SFCA 19, Santa Fe Catholic 7

LaBelle 23, Glades Day 14

Somerset Academy 48, Aubrey Rogers 10

Community School of Naples 22, AFI Irish Wolfhounds 0

Next Week's Games

Season Schedule and Results: 2023 weekly high school football schedule for Collier, Lee and LaBelle

Thursday, Aug. 31

DeSoto County at Mariner

Friday, Sept. 1

Dillard at Naples

Bishop Verot at Lehigh

Lake Placid vs. Cypress Lake

Fort Myers at St. Thomas Aquinas

Dunbar at North Fort Myers

Gateway at Cape Coral

Ida Baker at Bonita Springs

Island Coast at ECS

East Lee County at Estero

Gulf Coast at Lely

Riverdale at South Fort Myers

Immokalee at Golden Gate

Barron Collier at Palmetto Ridge

Gateway Charter at St. John Neumann

Canterbury at SFCA

LaBelle at Bradenton Bayshore

Aubrey Rogers at Miami Florida Christian

Out-of-Door at Oasis

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral top Week 1 high school football players