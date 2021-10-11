Game Balls from the Sooners 55-48 win over the Texas Longhorns

After a few days to decompress and catch a breather from one of the all-time great Red River Showdowns, we can now sit back, enjoy the outcome, and heap on the praise for those that are very deserving. You don’t win games like that without help from a myriad of places. It was truly the effort of the entire Oklahoma community. With that being said, let’s hand out some game balls to all the deserving folks who had a hand in this win.

The Oklahoma Offensive Line

If there was one position group that deserves a game ball, it’s this one. Arguably, they’ve been the worst unit in relation to pre-season expectations to date.

However, the performance against Kansas State was a welcome change and a step in the right direction. The Texas game showed us that they could move and physically impose themselves against major talent too.

They showed up big. There’s been a lot of praise heaped on Kennedy Brooks for his performance against Texas, but his 217 yards means that the offensive line was moving dudes.

Tip your caps to them.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Aside from Marvin Mims, I wouldn’t really point to any of the other receivers or tight ends having themselves noteworthy days statistically. They weren’t bad but Mims obviously stole the show stats-wise.

However, I would like to give a personal virtual fist bump to Brayden Willis and Jadon Haselwood. Neither has exploded statistically this year but both are significant pieces to this offense.

Haselwood’s breakout game is coming and it won’t be long before he’s another star for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s a starter and it’s clear why he plays so many snaps.

Haselwood and Willis absolutely block their butts off. If you get the chance, take a look at them blocking for Brooks throughout the game. Especially look at them on the game-winning touchdown run. They are phenomenal and in some ways pound for pound the best blockers on the team.

Alex Grinch

Listen, the first half of the game was a massive cluster of garbage. An absolute steaming hot pile of garbage for this defense and the recently changed standards they have set for themselves.

I could go on and on.

However, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said something in the locker room at the half that resonated big time. At one point in the 4th quarter, prior to Texas scoring the touchdown to make it 48-48, the Oklahoma Sooners had held the Longhorns to 3 points in the second second half.

The comeback simply doesn’t happen without their defensive efforts to keep getting stops. They cranked up the pressure, the corners started playing much better and the biggest and most important thing is, they tackled much better than they did in the first half.

Alex Grinch is a master motivator.

Caleb Williams, Quarterback

The true freshman from DC is a fascinating player. Caleb Williams is a true dual-threat much in the mold of Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Personality-wise, he just seems to be full of life and like he’s having the time of his life out there.

From the painted nails to the dimes he delivered, he came up big Saturday. No matter what happens with this quarterback situation, it’s safe to say Oklahoma has something with him. He wasn’t perfect as he had some botched snaps struggled to get protections set up at times, and missed a couple of throws, but he’s a gamer. His big plays to Marvin Mims were massive as was his awareness and calmness to pick up a botched snap, roll out and throw a frozen rope to Mims for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Oklahoma Fan Base

People talk all the time about how the Red River Showdown in the Cotton Bowl is a scene unlike any other in college football. The fans stood tall in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday and had an impact as the Texas Longhorns battled out of the Crimson end of the stadium.

Players from Oklahoma’s side spoke on multiple occasions about how loud the Sooners fans were and what a boost it gave them. In a neutral site game, the Oklahoma Sooners fan base became an x-factor in the incredible comeback.

