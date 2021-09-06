Game balls for Notre Dame’s win over Florida State

Notre Dame started incredibly fast with a touchdown on their first possession in Sunday’s opener against Florida State. They struggled offensively through the majority of the rest of the first half before a late spurt gave them a 17-14 halftime lead at Florida State.

Notre Dame ran off 21-straight in the third quarter to lead 38-20 headed to the final frame but a Florida State onslaught meant for overtime as Jonathan Doerer bailed the Irish out with his game-winning field goal.

Who were the biggest stars?

This is who the Fighting Irish Wire staff pegged as their offensive and defensive game balls:

Related:

5 Instant Takeaways from Notre Dame’s 41-38 win at FSU

5 stars: best and worst of Notre Dame’s win at FSU

Geoffrey Clark:

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: Jack Coan You couldn’t have asked for a better debut for the Wisconsin transfer. Four touchdown passes and a real show of leadership on the field is as good as it gets. The hope is that he will continue to find a variety of open receivers for big plays as he did in this game. To be able to make several backs and receivers stars on a night when every single point turned out to matter would make this offense very dangerous, and we absolutely need signs that that’s the case. Defense: Kyle Hamilton Hamilton snuffed out two Jordan Travis drives with two interceptions for the first mutli-interception game of his career. There aren’t higher expectations for a Notre Dame defender, and Hamilton lived up to that billing in his first week. Like everyone else on the unit, Hamilton largely disappeared during that disastrous fourth quarter. Until that point, however, he played like a star, and chances are the Irish are going to need him to do that plenty this year, especially if everyone else struggles at an inopportune time like the one we just saw.

Michael Chen:

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Offense: Jack Coan This one is easy, it’s quarterback Jack Coan. He set the record for most passing yards in a season opener for any Notre Dame quarterback, beating out his offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees’ record. He was solid although there were things that could have gone better, it was still a very impressive showing. Coan’s 4 touchdown passes really give the offense an element that they were missing last year. He was the best offensive player on the field for the Irish tonight. Defense: Kyle Hamilton Another easy selection, safety Kyle Hamilton. Two interceptions, one in each half that led to touchdowns for the Irish. Yeah, the second one he probably should not have taken off his helmet on the FSU sidelines resulting in a 15-yard personal foul penalty, but after a play like that, who wouldn’t be excited. After registering just one pick last year, Hamilton doubled last year's total in the opening game and started his campaign for the Thorpe Award very early. I did want to mention that immediately after the game, when Brian Kelly was meeting with Katie George, he made a very interesting comment. “I’m in favor of execution, maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight,” strong words from the Notre Dame leader. If there weren’t standout performances on both sides of the ball, I probably would have not picked anyone as this game should not have gone to overtime, with the Irish barely escaping from a much less talented Florida State team.

Jeff Feyerer:

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: Kevin Austin Everyone is going to say Jack Coan, but I’ve got to throw some love Kevin Austin’s way. Mayer looked like an force of Hulkian proportions, aside from the two drops. Kyren Williams was shut down in the run game, but was electric again in the pass game. However, Kevin Austin has a chance to provide this offense a totally different dimension. He’s faster than Claypool, more fluid than Boykin and has all of the tools to be the true #1 receiver they haven’t had since Michael Floyd. Will he stay healthy the rest of the season? One can only hope. But for one night in Tallahassee, his four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown just looked different. I remain excited. Defense: Isaiah Foskey Foskey is going to create himself a national fan club amongst NFL Draft scouts and college football enthusiasts alike fairly soon. There aren’t many edge rushers with his combination of speed, size and power. Last season, it was clear he was a prospect that still needed a great deal of refinement. This season, it’s all about putting it together. 2 sacks and 8 tackles tonight, not to mention a touchdown that was called back, was just the start for Foskey in what should be a banner season. Kyle Hamilton’s two picks were spectacular, but its almost sad that its expected at this point. Foskey is what really caught my eye tonight.

Nick Shepkowski

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: Jonathan Doerer Listen. I know he doesn't play offense but we don't give out a special teams game ball here. Jack Coan got enough love above and understandably so. Doerer was woeful to close last year but stepped up and drilled home the game-winner tonight after it looked like the evening was headed to the pits. You hit that kick and you deserve a game ball. No ifs, ands, buts, ors about it. Defense: Kyle Hamilton It has to be Hamilton. I love that Jeff took Foskey because at times he shinned but Hamilton put his freakishness on full display tonight as his two interceptions led to 14 points that wound up being desperately needed. His second interception is incredible when you watch where he comes from to make the play.

1

1