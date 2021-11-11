Game balls: 5 standouts from the Bears’ loss to Steelers

The Chicago Bears lost their fourth straight game, a 29-27 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which dropped the Bears to 3-6 on the season with the bye week on the horizon.

While the outcome was heartbreaking heading into the bye week, there were some encouraging things to come out of Chicago’s fourth straight loss, including the emergence of rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the return of Allen Robinson to the Bears offense.

Here is who earned game balls from the Week 9 loss to the Steelers:

QB Justin Fields

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in a hostile environment on a prime-time stage, and he was everything Bears fans had hoped he’d be. Fields was poised, confident and decisive in a big game, where he even led his team on what should’ve been the game-winning touchdown drive. While Fields impressed with his mobility last week, it was his arm placement and accuracy that was on display against the Steelers. Fields completed seven passes of 15-plus yards, including some clutch throws in the game’s final minutes. Fields took a huge step forward in his development on Monday, which is the most important thing this season.

TE Cole Kmet

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Cole Kmet has become a bigger part of the passing game over the last couple of weeks as his chemistry with rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to flourish. Kmet had a career game against the Steelers, where he had six catches on eight attempts for 87 yards. He made some impressive catches, and he’s quickly becoming a favorite target of Fields’. While Kmet got off to a slow start this season, as did most of the offensive weapons in the passing game, Kmet is starting to find his footing in this offense and his chemistry with Fields.

WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Welcome back to the NFL, Allen Robinson. After being a non-factor through the first seven weeks, Robinson had his best game of the season in Monday’s loss, where he hauled in four catches for 68 yards, including a 39-yard reception on the go-ahead touchdown drive in the final minutes. There have been some chemistry issues between Robinson and Fields, but we’re starting to see that connection blossom with more and more reps. And having chemistry with a top receiver in the NFL can only be a good thing for a rookie quarterback.

LB Roquan Smith

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but Roquan Smith is on track for an All-Pro/Pro Bowl season as one of the NFL’s best off-ball linebackers. Smith’s emergence remains one of the bright spots on a defense that’s had its share of issues over the last few weeks. Smith was all over the field against the Steelers, where he racked up 12 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack. Through Week 9, Smith has 93 tackles, which is tied with Seattle’s Bobby Wagner for the most in the NFL. Not too bad for the cornerstone of this defense moving forward.

K Cairo Santos

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, Cairo Santos missed a 65-yard field goal at the end of the game, but he never should’ve been in a position to have to attempt it. Santos’ streak of 40 consecutive field goals was halted in the process. Aside from that miss, which wasn’t a huge concern, Santos connected on the rest of his kicks, including two field goals and three extra points. Santos has been the Bears’ most reliable scoring weapon over the last couple of years. And despite an impossible field goal attempt, Santos remains clutch.

