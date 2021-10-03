Game balls: 4 standouts from the Bills’ thrashing of Texans

The Buffalo Bills rolled the Houston Texans, 40-0. The scary part: It could have been worse for the visitors. Buffalo settled for four mid-game field goals.

The Bills defense completely shut down anything that the Texans attempted to do, resulting in Buffalo’s second shutout of the season.

There are many players who performed well for the Bills in this game. However, here are four Bills members who take home top honors for the game:

Dawson Knox

Knox is a touchdown machine at this point in the season. The third-year pro added two more scores to his ledger, making him a dangerous weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Knox caught five passes for 37 yards and the aforementioned two touchdown receptions. Knox was second on the Bills with eight targets on the afternoon as well.

Leslie Frazier

Buffalo Bills defensive assistant Leslie Frazier catches a ball before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Frazier earns a game ball for the plan to completely shut down the Texans. Yes, the Texans were at a disadvantage from a talent perspective. However, every player on Buffalo’s defense contributed something positive. Players stepped up for an injured Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano. Buffalo’s defense made plays all over the field. It was Buffalo’s most dominant defensive performance in recent memory.

Josh Allen

This is NOT normal for a quarterback. Josh Allen: "You're coming with me!"#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/id5mEp9D6C — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 3, 2021

Allen earns a game ball for his patience and ability to work in not-so-great conditions. The first play of a game was mess, as he tossed an interception. After that moment, he settled down and made perfect passes throughout the heavy rain conditions. When called upon, Allen used his legs to extend plays and rush the ball. The final stat line isn’t mind-blowing, but his efficientness was impressive. Allen ended the day 20-of-29 for 248 yards and two touchdown passes. In addition, Allen added 41 rushing yards on six carries.

Tremaine Edmunds

Bad decision by Davis Mills throws over the middle right to Tremaine Edmunds. #Bills turn to get the INT. pic.twitter.com/xfKskBh8QI — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 3, 2021

Edmunds led the Bills with six total tackles. He started the turnover train with an interception midway through the first quarter. He also had to step up a bit with the loss of Matt Milano leaving the field due to injury.

