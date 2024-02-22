It’s in the game: Auburn will be included in new EA Sports College Football video game

After much speculation, EA Sports finally announced that its college football franchise would return this summer with a new name: EA Sports College Football 25.

Since the announcement, various programs nationwide have agreed to be included in the game. Thursday, Auburn joined the mix by formally announcing that fans of the franchise can play as Auburn once the game is released.

EA Sports also revealed Thursday that athletes can opt-in to the game for an NIL opportunity. According to a report by The Athletic, EA Sports will pay athletes $600 and give them a free copy of the game as part of the deal. Some athletes will also have the opportunity to earn more NIL incentives by becoming ambassadors for EA Sports. The deal is expected to be the largest NIL partnership to date. OneTeam Partners will handle NIL licensing for the game.

What will happen to those athletes who choose not to be in the video game? EA Sports says that those players will be given a generic name.

According to the report, all 134 FBS programs will be included in the game, meaning that schools such as Jax State, Kennesaw State, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, and Coastal Carolina — who were not FBS programs when the game was last released in 2013 — will now be playable.

Who is ready to use Auburn in dynasty mode?

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire