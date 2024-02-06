Game analysis for Texas’ four most important 2024 games

There are four games that will make Texas fans most excited. Three of them take place in the state of Texas.

The Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas before facing Georgia in Austin and Texas A&M in College Station. Those three games will command much of the attention of the Texas fanbase.

The schedule gets tougher for the Longhorns though the team could improve from a season ago. Texas will face two of the major playoff powerhouses from the last three seasons in Michigan and Georgia. This comes in addition to the team’s annual knockdown drag out battle with the rival Oklahoma Sooners and a loaded SEC slate.

Outside of those games, the ‘Horns are fortunate not to face teams like Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee in 2024. All of those programs won at least nine games a year ago.

Let’s look at what Texas is up against in its four biggest games.

at Michigan Wolverines

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players lost: All five starting offensive linemen, three of four defensive linemen, starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, No. 1 receiver Roman Wilson, leading tackler Junior Colson.

Key players: Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, tight end Colston Loveland, running back Donovan Edwards, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, linebacker Jaishawn Barham (Maryland transfer), quarterback Alex Orji.

Thoughts: If you’re going to travel to Ann Arbor for a game, Texas is facing Michigan at the perfect time. Like last season against Alabama, the Longhorns face a Wolverines squad with several integral players to replace and early in the season before the opponent finds its footing.

Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players lost: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tackle Tyler Guyton, center Andrew Raym, tight end Austin Stogner, tackle Walter Rouse, guard McCade Mettauer, defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, defensive end Trace Ford.

Key players: Linebacker Danny Stutsman, safety Billy Bowman, cornerback Gentry Williams, cornerback Woodi Washington, defensive end Ethan Downs, wide receiver Andrel Anthony, wide receiver Nick Anderson, quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Thoughts: Texas’ most important game on paper is more difficult than its game against Michigan. In my estimation, losing to Oklahoma is far more probable than losing to the Wolverines. The Sooners defense will be ready to go again this year. The Longhorns will need their A-game.

Georgia Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players lost: Tight end Brock Bowers, tackle Amarius Mims, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, running back Kendall Milton, center Sedrick Van Pran, safety Tykee Smith, running back Daijun Edwards, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jackson.

Key players: Quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks, running back Trevor Etienne, wide receiver Dominic Lovett, guard Tate Ratledge, defensive end Mykel Williams, safety Javon Bullard.

Thoughts: If Texas is to live up to expectations, the Longhorns would face the Bulldogs twice this season including an SEC title game or a matchup in the 12-team playoff. The first game between the two would be in Austin. Georgia is one of the few programs more talented than Texas, so it will be difficult to come away from the game with a win.

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players lost: Defensive lineman Walter Nolan, wide receiver Evan Stewart, quarterback Max Johnson, tight end Jake Johnson, offensive lineman Naquil Bertrand, defensive end Fadill Diggs, defensive end LT Overton, safety Jardin Gilbert,

Key players: Quarterback Connor Weigman, defensive tackle Shemar Turner, edge Nic Scourton, wide receiver Moose Muhammad, tackle Chase Bisontis, center Bryce Foster, defensive end Shemar Stewart, edge Malik Sylla, linebacker Taurean York.

Thoughts: The atmosphere alone in College Station will be enough to make this a difficult game for Texas. The home crowd should have disruptive potential when the Longhorns are on offense. How well the Aggies fit the system of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein could have significant bearing on the game.

