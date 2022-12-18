'A game for the ages': How the world reacted to Argentina's 'crazy' World Cup final win

How the world reacted to Argentina's 'crazy' World Cup final win - Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Lionel Messi finally scratched his World Cup itch with Argentina's thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in a "final for the ages".

The 35-year-old Argentine maestro scored twice in a breathless encounter, while his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe netted the first World Cup final hat-trick since 1966 as the game finished 3-3 after extra-time.

France fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down and both sides had chances to win a helter-skelter game at the death before the shoot-out.

BBC pundits struggled to find the words to describe what they had witnessed, with former England striker Alan Shearer describing it as "bonkers" and Rio Ferdinand plumping for "truly extraordinary".

In his final World Cup game, Messi matched his idol Diego Maradona in winning international football's most coveted prize in what Jermaine Jenas described as "one of the greatest moments in football history".

Shearer said: "Just crazy. The duel in the desert. Anything you can do, I can do better. It's been absolutely relentless... I'd like to say thank you to Messi and Mbappe. The way Argentina kept going and the mentality they had to show, the belief and the courage in the biggest game of their lives. Well done and thank you for entertaining us."

His BBC colleague Rio Ferdinand said: "Truly, truly extraordinary. It looked like Messi had pulled his team back from the brink but then Mbappe scored his second penalty to score his hat-trick...

"This type of game you want to see the best players go at it head-to-head. [Messi and Mbappe] have just gone toe to toe and delivered on a level we've never seen before. This is the best final anyone could have ever wished for."

Gary Lineker called it "a final for the ages", adding: "After a wait of 36 years when the late, great Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup trophy Argentina have won it again. Like the team of 1986 they have done it with the help of a diminutive, left-footed genius... What a game of football."

After Argentina's triumph was secured, BBC commentator Jenas said: "One of the greatest moments in footballing history. I can't believe what I have just witnessed."

Shearer said: "It's crazy, it's bonkers. For 80 minutes France didn't have a shot on target and they looked leggy, lethargic and tired... they were going nowhere. Then all of a sudden, one crazy challenge, they get the goal, everyone's spirits are up and they're right back in it. What a final."

How Argentina's press reacted

La Nacion said Messi and Argentina had "touched the sky in Qatar" and had been put through the emotional wringer on the way to victory, going "through all the states of mind" on a wild night at the Lusail Stadium.

Diario De Cuyo said Argentina's third World Cup triumph came after a "heart-stopping" game, but Messi and Co managed to prevail from 12 yards.

The leading headline on El Dia was a simple, but effective: "Argentina and Messi, champions!" The newspaper said the final "will go down in history" and the result had left the Argentina fans "delirious".

How the French press reacted

L'Equipe opted for a main image of a distraught Mbappe with his face in his shirt and the headline: "Messi for everything". The sports newspaper described it as "a totally surreal" game with "perhaps the most beautiful [ending] in history".

It said Les Bleus has somehow "found unfathomable strength" to fight back from two goals down to take the game to extra-time, with Argentina's win ensuring Messi "entered the legend of the World Cup for good".

Le Figaro suggested France had "let their world title slip away", which seems a little harsh given the final was decided on spot-kicks.

Its online write-up offered a slightly more nuanced verdict, in fairness: "Rarely has a World Cup final delivered such a crazy scenario. But that will not console Kylian Mbappé, author of a hat-trick, nor the rest of the France team."

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick... but somehow ended up on the losing side - Shutterstock/Ronald Wittek

Le Monde, meanwhile, said Messi's "once-in-a-generation career is now complete" and he is now "definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest-ever players, alongside Pele and Diego Maradona".

How the players and managers reacted

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni:

"It's incredible, I sincerely want to talk about the match because it couldn't be that we suffered so much. A perfect match, but we are made to suffer. Football has these things, but the team reacts to everything. I'm proud, now I'm relieved because they did a job. "It's an incredible group that sometimes excites. Everyone is empowered when you trust, one says that he is going to save two and saves them. With the [setbacks] we received today, having won like this has twice the merit. "That people enjoy it because it's a historic moment and for all those who want to play for the national team. Do this, it's the way you have to play. I don't believe it."

Nicolas Tagliafico:

"We lived it very calmly. Thinking about everything that we lived through... we arrived very calmly. If you don't suffer, it's not worth it and you had to suffer. "I dedicate it to all Argentines and to all those who supported us. I hope it helps us to realise that when we are together we are better."

Emiliano Martinez:

"It was our destiny to suffer. We put ourselves 3 to 2 and they [award France] another penalty. I have no words."

