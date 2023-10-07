How in-game adjustments and Pete Jenkins helped LSU football's defense vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – At first, it was like déjà vu. LSU football's defense was floundering again.

The previous week, it was allowing 55 points and a program-record 706 yards to Ole Miss. The week before, it was surrendering 31 points to Arkansas. This time it was at the hands of Missouri.

The Columbia Tigers had scored 22 points on their opening three possessions, averaging over 10 yards per play in the first quarter. It looked like LSU's defense had no answers, again.

But after Missouri's third touchdown, things changed. No. 23 LSU held No. 22 Missouri to just 17 points over its next 10 drives, helping turn its 22-7 second quarter deficit into a massive 49-39 win on the road Saturday.

Major Burns' interception return for a touchdown with 34 seconds left to play sealed the victory.

"They fixed a lot of things," LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the victory. "It starts with them; it starts with our players."

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) had its offense rolling again, especially in the second half. Jayden Daniels was its ultimate key to victory as he accumulated 389 total yards and four touchdowns while playing most of the fourth quarter with bad ribs.

But even if Daniels and LSU's offense deserve the bulk of the credit, LSU's defense did just enough back up its end of the bargain.

So what caused the promising turnaround? For one, LSU began mixing up its coverages in the secondary and started playing less man-to-man defense, Kelly said.

"We had to get into some more quarters coverage, some more half-roll coverage," Kelly said. "... We had to go to zone, and our guys did a nice job up front."

Kelly added that LSU played more man-to-man coverage early in the game so it would have an extra body in the box to help stop the run. Stopping the run was a priority for LSU after it gave up 317 yards on the ground to Ole Miss.

Those tweaks helped LSU hold Missouri (5-1, 1-1) to 168 yards passing yards in the second half after it had surrendered 162 yards through the air in just the first quarter. Its defensive line also stepped up to the challenge of stopping Missouri's run, allowing 88 rushing yards over the final 30 minutes.

The second notable adjustment for LSU's defense came from its defensive line. Besides slowing down Missouri's run game, LSU's pass rush finally began making its presence felt in the fourth quarter with sacks from Bradyn Swinson and Maason Smith.

Kelly admitted that he didn't want to send too many blitzes on Saturday in fear of running into too many "matchup issues" in coverage. Instead, LSU's improved pass rush improved because it wore down Missouri's offensive line as the game went along, Kelly said.

The unit's improved play coincides with the addition of Pete Jenkins, the former defensive line coach who is now serving his fourth stint with LSU. He was hired this week as a defensive line analyst, and his presence has already been felt.

"I thought we attacked so much better up front. I think our stances were better. I think we crowded the ball much better," Kelly said. "(Last week), I thought we were too far off the ball. I thought we were in reactive stances. We were attacking the line of scrimmage (this week).

"And look, (Jenkins) was here for three days. We're not going to reinvent the Bears defense from 1986. But I will say this – he did make an impact in terms of those things."

Saturday wasn't always pretty for LSU's defense. Surrendering 39 points is too many for a unit that is this talented.

But it was still a step in the right direction. And for now, that's enough for Kelly's team.

"(I'm) just really happy for my players," Kelly said.

