Game 9 preview | No. 20 Illinois at No. 17 Tennessee; 11 a.m., Saturday

Dec. 9—Lineups

No. 20 Illinois (7-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.3 Saginaw, Mich.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 21.6 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 12.1 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 6.3 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 5.8 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Exactly six players in the country are averaging at least 21 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting at least 45 percent from three-point range. Shannon is one of the six along with Southern California's Boogie Ellis, Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (a one-time Illinois recruit), Wright State's Trey Calvin, Denver's Tommy Bruner and Stetson's Jalen Blackmon.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 8.1 Fort Wayne, Ind.

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 4.9 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 8.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

No. 17 Tennessee (5-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Zakai Zeigler Jr. 5-9 5.0 Long Island, N.Y.

G Santiago Vescovi Sr. 6-3 7.5 Montevideo, Uruguay

G Dalton Knecht Sr. 6-6 19.0 Thornton, Colo.

G Josiah-Jordan James Sr. 6-7 11.4 Charleston, S.C.

F Jonas Aidoo Jr. 6-1 9.8 Durham, N.C.

FYI: Zeigler worked his way back into Tennessee's starting lineup in the Vols' 100-92 road loss at North Carolina on Nov. 29 after coming off the bench in the first six games of the season. It was part of a lengthy return-to-play process for the Tennessee point guard, who tore his ACL on Feb. 28 . Zeigler averaged 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and two steals as a sophomore before his injury.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jordan Gainey Jr. 6-3 11.0 Tucson, Ariz.

G Jahmai Mashack Jr. 6-4 4.9 Fontana, Calif.

F Tobe Awaka So. 6-8 4.7 Hyde Park, N.Y.

Details

Site: Thompson-Boling Arena (21,678); Knoxville, Tenn.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery, (analysis), Jay Wright (analysis) and Jon Rothstein (sideline reports) will have the call on CBS.

Series: Tennessee leads 2-1.

Last meeting: Illinois won 103-79 on Jan. 17, 1988, in Champaign.

FYI: Six different Illini scored in double figures in the last game between these two teams. Nick Anderson put up a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Illinois shot 56 percent from the field, made 4 of 6 three-pointers and sank 27 of 31 free throws.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

High-level home-and-home series

Saturday's game is the first of a two-game series with Tennessee. The Volunteers will return the trip to Champaign on Dec. 14, 2024. Getting home games against high-level opponents is the purpose of scheduling these types of matchups. Illinois coach Brad Underwood previously scheduled a similar series with Arizona, playing in Tucson, Ariz., in 2019 and in Champaign in 2021 (after the game was delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic).

"It takes a willing partner, there's no doubt," Underwood said about scheduling these type of games. "They're not easy to find. We live in a world today where there's so many neutral-site events. I don't want to use the word 'old school,' but I love on-campus games. I think they're a benefit for our fans, for the students. It just creates a different buzz, a different excitement. ... I do think they prepare you for conference games. These games prepare you, in my opinion, with the adversity, the animosity (and) the pride that they have."

Harmon finding his niche with the Illini

Justin Harmon has settled into his role after a month of action. It's a different role for the veteran Illinois guard than the one he played at Barton Community College (Kan.) and Utah Valley. The ball was in his hands more at his previous stops. Now, Harmon is playing primarily off the ball and being asked to play great defense and make open shots. A role he's more than happy to fill.

"I just do whatever coach tells me to do," said Harmon, who is averaging 8.5 points and three rebounds in his last two games while making all three of his three-point attempts. "If I've got to guard the best player, I'm going to guard the best player. If he wants me to make threes, I"m going to do that. Whatever it takes to get on the court."

Challenge on the perimeter

Dalton Knecht was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason after averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds and shooting 38 percent from three-point range last season at Northern Colorado. The 6-foot-6 guard is the Vols' leading scorer and is shooting 39 percent on five three-point attempts per game.

"Dalton's unique because he's got great size, great perimeter skills and ball skills," Underwood said. "He's an elite three-point shooter, yet he's vertically as gifted of an athlete as there is. He plays way above the rim and is electric in transition. They're posting him and bringing him off screens. You can't rest with him. He's got the ultimate green light."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 20 Illinois 69, No. 17 Tennessee 66

Illinois passed its first two December tests, winning at Rutgers and taking home another Jimmy V Classic victory after knocking off No. 11 Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Saturday's game in Knoxville is a challenge at a different level. A combination of the last two games — on the road (in front of another sellout crowd) and against a ranked opponent. Last year's team loses this game. This year's veteran Illini can hand the Vols their first home loss of the season .