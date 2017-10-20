Game 8: Capitals at Red Wings Date, Time, How to Watch, Game Thread

The Caps kick the weekend off with a visit to the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Washington Plus). Here's how you can watch.

What: Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings

Where: Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit, Mich.

When: 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with Capitals FaceOff.

How to Watch: Capitals at Red Wings will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus. (Channel Finder)

Live Stream: You can watch the Capitals at Red Wings game on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page.

6:30 p.m. - Caps GameTime

7:00 p.m. - Caps FaceOff

7:30 p.m. - Capitals @ Red Wings

10:00 p.m. - Caps Extra

10:30 p.m. - Caps OverTime

11:00 p.m. - Caps in 30











Here are the projected lines:

Forwards

Tom Wilson - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie

Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Jakub Vrana

Brett Connolly - Lars Eller - Andre Burakovsky

Devante Smith-Pelly - Jay Beagle - Alex Chiasson









Defense

Brooks Orpik - Madison Bowey

Christian Djoos - John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov - Taylor Chorney





