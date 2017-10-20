Game 8: Capitals at Red Wings Date, Time, How to Watch, Game Thread
What: Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings
Where: Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit, Mich.
When: 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with Capitals FaceOff.
How to Watch: Capitals at Red Wings will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus. (Channel Finder)
Live Stream: You can watch the Capitals at Red Wings game on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page.
WHEN IS THE CAPITALS-RED WINGS GAME?
The Capitals (3-3-1) take on the Red Wings (4-3-0) Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars's Arena.
WHAT CHANNEL IS THE CAPITALS-RED WINGS GAME ON?
The Capitals-Red Wings game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus. Capitals FaceOff gets things started at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Caps GameTime at 7:00 p.m. Stay with NBC Sports Washington Plus following the game for Caps Extra followed by Caps Overtime and Caps in 30 for all your postgame coverage. (NBC Sports Washington channel Finder)
6:30 p.m. - Caps GameTime
7:00 p.m. - Caps FaceOff
7:30 p.m. - Capitals @ Red Wings
10:00 p.m. - Caps Extra
10:30 p.m. - Caps OverTime
11:00 p.m. - Caps in 30
WHERE CAN I STREAM THE CAPITALS-RED WINGS GAME?
The Capitals-Red Wings game, as well as the pre and postgame shows, is available to stream live here through NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and is available to authenticated NBC Sports Washington subscribers on desktops, tablets, mobile devices and connected TVs anywhere in the United States.
WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR THE CAPITALS-RED WINGS GAME?
Here are the projected lines:
Forwards
Tom Wilson - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Jakub Vrana
Brett Connolly - Lars Eller - Andre Burakovsky
Devante Smith-Pelly - Jay Beagle - Alex Chiasson
Defense
Brooks Orpik - Madison Bowey
Christian Djoos - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Taylor Chorney
Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup
Scratches
Nathan Walker, Aaron Ness, Tyler Graovac (injured), Matt Niskanen (LTIR)
CAPITALS-RED WINGS OPEN THREAD
Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans.
For all the latest Caps coverage, follow Capitals Insider Tarik El-Bashir, Capitals correspondent JJ Regan and the NBC Sports Capitals account on Twitter. Be sure check out our Capitals page and NBC Sports Washington's Facebook page.