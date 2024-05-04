Game 7: Watch the Orlando Magic face off the Cleveland Cavaliers on Channel 9

It was a full house at the Kia Center on Friday evening as the Orlando Magic pulled off their biggest win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Now, the Magic head to Cleveland to play the Cavs in Game 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. And you can watch it all live at 1 p.m. Sunday on Channel 9.

“I’m excited,” Paolo Banchero said Friday, looking ahead to Sunday. “It’s a do-or-die situation, so we’ll have to put together another special effort.”

Read: Orlando Magic win Game 6 at home, force Game 7

The Cavs haven’t won a postseason series since 2018. And the Magic are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 as they seek their first series win in 14 years.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said being on the road for Game 7 allows the team “to come together and continue to grow each game.”

Read: Paolo Banchero scores 27 points, Magic overcome Mitchell’s 50 to beat Cavs 103-96 and force Game 7

“I think that’s what this group is looking forward to,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy -- nor do we want it to be easy. The harder it is, the better we will be.”

Watch team history unfold during Game 7 in Cleveland at 1 p.m. Sunday on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.