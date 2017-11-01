Game 7 a fitting conclusion for Astros, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Major League Baseball had a change of heart heading into the 2017 season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will now try to use it to their advantage.

With the All-Star Game no longer deciding which league has home-field advantage in the World Series, the Dodgers turned the best record in baseball this year into the opportunity to host a Game 7 of the Fall Classic if it ever came to that.

It will now come to that after the Dodgers upended the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the World Series. When the first pitch of Game 7 is thrown Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, the field will be surrounded by 54,000-plus mostly Dodgers fans in a ballpark where the club did most of its damage.

"Yeah, I think it seems fitting," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when asked about this World Series going seven games. "You've got the two best teams in baseball going head to head.

"Like we've talked about from the beginning, these two teams mirror one another. And the compete and fight in both teams is the most important thing I see as similarities. But, again, we worked all year long to have home-field advantage, and here we are. It's only fitting for this series, yeah."

The Dodgers will aim for their seventh World Series title all time, while the Astros are looking to lock down their first. In Houston's only other World Series appearance, the Chicago White Sox emerged with a sweep in 2005.

While the Astros and the New York Yankees both won all their home games in the seven-game American League Championship Series, the Dodgers and Astros have been less predictable in the World Series. The Astros won Game 2 in Los Angeles, while the Dodgers picked off Game 4 at Houston.

Anything goes in L.A. on Wednesday night.

"This series has been back and forth, two incredible teams trying to get to the finish line," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "And so now, obviously it's good for our sport. ... We'll get back to the hotel, where we'll collect ourselves. Both teams will be ready to play with about as much energy as you could possibly imagine in Game 7."