Game 7 is a chance to make Wolves history — and for one player to rewrite his

DENVER – The Timberwolves held a practice in the Nuggets practice facility located within Ball Arena on Saturday, switching up their routine from earlier in the series, when they'd hold them on the main floor.

The atmosphere ahead of Sunday's Game 7 seemed loose at the end when media was allowed into the gym. Loud music blaring, guys going through their post-practice shooting routines.

"Mood's great, man," coach Chris Finch said. "Mood has been great all series, regardless of the result. Guys are locked in, they're connected. They're excited. Should be fun."

Team President Tim Connelly grabbed a seat between Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid off to the side. Directly above Connelly's head was a banner commemorating the Nuggets' 2023 championship, which Connelly had a significant hand in curating by assembling most of Denver's roster.

On the same floor where the Nuggets worked for years to build up to that moment, the Wolves plotted their final moves Saturday to overthrow the defending champions.

This series could not have any more drastic turns, with blowouts becoming the norm on both sides. The Wolves' 45-point victory in Game 6 encapsulated just how unpredictable it has become between two teams who know each other so well, and that only makes handicapping how Game 7 might turn out a fool's errand.

Game 7s tend to have a different energy than the rest of a series. Unusual things can happen, players can struggle to shoot. Some might have too much energy in the moment; some players might find the spotlight too bright.

A few Wolves have been here before against the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-led Nuggets. In 2020, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley lost a Game 7 with Utah in the NBA bubble as Conley missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer.

"I've replayed it a lot," Conley said. "Having that opportunity to win a Game 7 like that and not be able to make the shot was tough. Now here we are in a similar situation, where we get to play the same team, a lot of the same guys. So for me, it's just something I've been thinking about for a long time. Hopefully this will turn out different."

The clip has served as motivation for Conley over the last four years, and he finally gets a chance to forge a different outcome on Sunday.

"It's hard to escape it,' Conley said. "You find that clip every now and then. Sometimes it comes across the phone. I don't actively search it — I don't want to bring up that memory too much. But at the same time, it's something that I've thought about at workouts and I think about if I'm having a tough day in a workout missing a certain shot. I'm like, 'Nah, I got to make this because I might be in this situation again.'"

Conley is questionable because of a right soleus strain that caused him to miss Game 5, but he was able to return for Game 6. Despite his questionable tag, Conley should be good to go. He said he felt better than he did entering Game 6.

"I just got to keep relying on the guys," Conley said. "Keep relying on the team to keep carrying me the way they have been and do what I can out there for the guys and leave it all on the line."

Anthony Edwards, who hurt his lower back and tailbone on a hard fall in the second half of Game 6, also said he was fine after Saturday's practice.

Edwards said he didn't feel any different emotions approaching Game 7 than he would a normal game.

"It's the same routine, man," Edwards said. "Nothing new, nothing different. Just different words in front, I guess: Game 7. Other than that, it's an NBA basketball game."

Coach Chris Finch is another member of the Timberwolves who will be playing hurt in Game 7, and by this point in the series, he and assistant Micah Nori have found a rhythm in their communication as Finch coaches as best he can from behind the bench. But he has left some spur-of-the-moment decisions to Nori to ease the efficiency of communications with the players: things like play calls, changing matchups or changing a defensive coverage.

"Couple games ago, he was looking at me or to me a lot," Finch said. "I just said, you can't do that, we're losing some possessions maybe here and there. Just trust your gut."

"He's got 30 years of experience. So, use it."

The key to winning a Game 7 often is not to play at an otherworldly level that lives up to the moment. If a team can simply play up to its standards in such a nerve-wracking moment, that can be good enough to win. Finch said he didn't envision having to fire his team up any more than it already is, especially coming off the Game 6 victory.

"Everyone is going to be ready to go," Finch said. "Staying in the moment. These are big games, for sure, but they're still won by little plays. You got to make all the little plays. You focus on all the little stuff and the big stuff will take care of itself. Our guys will be ready for it."

What Wolves team will show up? The one from Games 1, 2 and 6? If that team made the trip, perhaps the season lasts a little longer.

"If we can duplicate that, we'll be in good hands," Edwards said. "It's going to be tough, man. They're the defending champs, they've got their home court. They've got the crowd. It's going to be fun. I'm excited."