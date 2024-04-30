Game 6 tipoff time, broadcaster of Boston Celtics – Miami Heat first round series revealed

Fans of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat now both know when the Game 6 matchup of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series will be played.

A Boston Game 4 win has made such a contest potentially less necessary to decide the series, with a potential Celtics Game 5 win capable of ending the series in favor of Boston before that contest. But if Miami manages to steal another game on the Celtics’ home court of TD Garden on Wednesday, May 1, then Game 6 will be Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET at the Heat’s home court of Kaseya Center.

The tilt will be broadcast by ESPN nationally and NBC Sports Boston locally, and held on a court that the Celtics have won 10-2 in their last dozen meetings in Miami and 7-1 in favor of Boston in the postseason.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire