Game 5 of the World Series took 40 years off Justin Verlander's life

When Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander takes the mound for what could be a historic Game 6 start, he might look a little different than you remember him. Game 5 of the World Series was so tense, that Verlander says it took “40ish years off my life.”

Exaggeration? Maybe. But Verlander also has the pics to back it up.

Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. … https://t.co/MXwr1GYMfe pic.twitter.com/n9la2icCSA — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 30, 2017





OK, fine, that’s an Instagram filter. The man whose arm you’re depending on to win you the World Series isn’t mysteriously 40 years older, Astros fans.

We must say, though, Verlander’s response perfectly summarizes Game 5. Between the endless barrage of home runs, the constant lead changes and the drama of the game going to extras, we imagine fans of both teams feel like their lives were shortened Sunday night.

The World Series games have even been stressful on Justin Verlander. (AP Photo) More

He’s not the only player who feels that way. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa — who hit a pivotal home run during the game — admitted even he feels the weight of all these intense games.

Carlos Correa: "These games are hard on me. I feel like I'm going to have a heart attack out there every single time." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 30, 2017





He showed as much right after Alex Bregman’s walk-off single in the 10th, gleefully charging out behind home plate and gesturing for Derek Fisher to slide as he crossed the plate to win the game. It wasn’t a tense moment, but was an instance of Correa releasing all of that stress with a completely genuine reaction. It was so genuine Correa doesn’t even remember doing it, which makes it even more incredible.