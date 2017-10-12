Nationals fans prepare for possible public transportation nightmare

Only in Washington D.C., can baseball fans witness their team win a do-or-die Game 4 on the road and go to sleep angry. Only the Washington Nationals owners would ensure that’s the case.

Yet again Washington fans will arrive in droves at Nationals Park for Game 5 against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night mentally prepared to leave early during the biggest game of the season to date. That’s because, again, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will be shutting off service to train lines before the game is likely over.





Yep. The last train leaving Nationals Park will depart at 11:48p.m. for a game that starts at 8:08p.m. So far every game in this National League Division Series has gone over the three-hour mark. With a decisive Game 5, and both teams ready to pull out all the stops necessary to advance, you can bet Thursday’s action will blow well past that. And most infuriating of all is that this was avoidable.

WMATA’s schedule is permanent, but special event organizers — such as the Nationals — can pay extra to keep lines running for the benefit of their attendees. The Nationals have decided not to do so. Instead of paying the $100,000 per hour necessary to keep all stations operational after normal hours, the team is asking fans to use “alternate forms of travel,” like biking … at about midnight. Surely this won’t create any issues for fans who want to bring children to the game. Other options include paying for a cab, dealing with surge pricing on apps like Uber or paying parking fees.

Rather than extend metro train service for say, three hours, Washington would rather a national TV audience witness another rousing chorus of “Metro sucks” chants as was the case during the 2016 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.