Game 5 preview | Southern at No. 23 Illinois; 7 p.m., Sunday

Nov. 19—Lineups

No. 23 Illinois (3-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 8.0 Saginaw, Mich.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 18.5 Chicago

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 9.5 Waupun, Wis.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 4.8 Montreal

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 8.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

FYI: The Illini had their most balanced rebounding efforts of the season in Friday's 87-64 win against Valparaiso. Justin Harmon led the team with nine rebounds off the bench, while Shannon, Rodgers, Dainja and Luke Goode chipped in seven rebounds apiece. Domask hauled in six, while Guerrier and Hansberry finished with five each.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 8.8 Fort Wayne, Ind.

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 2.8 Chicago

F Amani Hansberry Fr. 6-8 3.0 Silver Spring, Md.

Southern (1-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Antoine Jacks Jr. 5-9 2.3 Greenbelt, Md.

G Tai'Reon Joseph Jr. 6-3 20.5 Baton Rouge, La.

G Tidjiane Dioumassi Jr. 6-4 7.5 Paris

F JaRonn Wilkens Sr. 6-8 9.0 Biloxi, Miss.

F Delang Muon Fr. 6-8 7.8 Frankston, Australia

FYI: Southern is projected to play five Quad I games this season. Sunday's against Illinois will already be the Jaguars' third this month. They opened the season with a 108-75 loss at TCU and also lost 97-59 at No. 3 Arizona. In between the two was a notable Quad II win with a decisive 85-71 victory at UNLV.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Brandon Davis R-Sr. 6-1 10.5 LaPlace, La.

F/C Brentay Noel So. 6-10 5.8 Baton Rouge, La.

G Jordan Mitchell Jr. 6-3 4.3 West Memphis, Ark.

Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series: Illinois leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 102-55 on Nov. 10, 2017, in Champaign. Aaron Jordan and Mark Alstork scored 17 points apiece to lead the way in Brad Underwood's first win as Illini coach.

FYI: Illinois has played 10 different Southwest Athletic Conference teams in program history and boasts an undefeated 19-0 record in those games. The Illini's most success against a SWAC team is their 6-0 record against Jackson State.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

Steady improvement from Harmon

Justin Harmon's first three games at Illinois didn't come with much production. The Utah Valley transfer guard averaged just 1.3 points and 2.3 rebounds against Eastern Illinois, Oakland and No. 4 Marquette and shot just 16.7 percent from the field. Brad Underwood wasn't concerned. Some transfers take a little time to really settle in, and the Illini coach wasn't making too big a deal out of Harmon's numbers. Numbers that got better in Friday's win against Valparaiso when the 6-foot-4 guard put up seven points, nine rebounds and two assists.

"When you transfer, you're trying to figure out where you get your stuff," Underwood said. "There's different terminology. There's different techniques. ... He's understanding the tempo with which we want to play. The pitbull, dog mentality on the defensive side, he has that in him. I think he can just be a maniac on the defensive side in terms of guarding. He's got good athleticism, and he's strong. I don't think there's too much to be made out of his numbers, but I think he's getting better every day."

The lingering free throw question

Seems like Illinois' 11 of 13 free throw shooting against Marquette was an outlier. The Illini were just 12 of 24 against Valparaiso and are shooting 56.6 percent at the line this season. That puts Illinois 344th nationally — out of 363 Division I teams. Dain Dainja is among the players struggling the most. He missed all six of his free throw attempts against Valparaiso and is still 0 for the season.

"It's really complicated," Underwood said. "It's not an easy fix. If anybody ever saw him in high school, everybody knows Dain was a great shooter. He could really shoot it. Then he had a broken foot, and it changed some mechanical things for him he's had to struggle with. ... The broken foot, it's been well documented in some different cases with people. It's a challenge for him. He's got to get comfortable. It's a little bit of confidence, but there are some other things there."

Moretti makes most of the extra time

Foul trouble for three starters and Amani Hansberry off the bench meant some unique lineups for Illinois in the first half against Valparaiso. Not having Coleman Hawkins, who was out with a knee injury, played a factor in that, too. As did Underwood trying to find anyone who could give the team some life as the Beacons raced out to a double-digit first-half lead. That led to redshirt freshman guard Nico Moretti playing a season-high 13 minutes as he finished with six points and two assists.

"Nico's been really good in practice," Underwood said. "Nico's speed and his tempo offensively helped us."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 23 Illinois 88, Southern 65

The goal for the Illini against the Jaguars? Avoid the slow start from Friday night that had Valparaiso leading basically the entire first half. The same thing happening Sunday against Southern probably plays out the same way — a commanding double-digit win — but now would be a good time to iron out those early-game issues that have cropped up in every game against a mid-major opponent where Illinois was a heavy favorite. (N-G prediction record — 4-0).