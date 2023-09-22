Game 4 Preview: Ashland U faces undefeated Tiffin in another huge early-season test

ASHLAND — Perhaps no team remaining on Ashland University’s football schedule will present a more imposing test than the next one.

The Eagles (1-2, 1-0) will travel to Tiffin (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday to meet the Dragons in a 4 p.m. Great Midwest Athletic Conference game at Frost Kalnow Stadium.

Just three weeks into the season, Tiffin is the GMAC’s only unbeaten team. Tiffin and AU are the only GMAC teams receiving votes in the American Football Coaches Association Division II national poll released Monday.

“They’re undefeated, they’re first in the league, we’re the underdog,” AU coach Doug Geiser said. “They’re very high-powered on offense, they fly around on defense and take away your best players.

“You give them all the respect in the world. They’ve won the league recently, they’ve been to the playoffs. They expect to win at Tiffin. So, it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

Consider just some of these national numbers that make the Dragons a dangerous team:

Ashland's Larry Martin scores a touchdown during football action between Hillsdale and Ashland University at Jack Miller Stadium Saturday September 16,2023 . Steve Stokes/for AshlandTimes-Gazette

Defensively, Tiffin is second in the country in turnover margin with eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

The Dragons forced eight of those turnovers in a 42-7 victory at St. Anselm in the second game of the season.

The offense is also getting in on the action. TU is fourth in total offense, fifth in scoring offense (51.7 points per game) and eighth in rushing offense.

The Dragons are ranked fourth in offensive first downs and are getting it done on special teams, ranking third in punt return average.

Tiffin’s other victories came in a season-opening 79-14 win over McKendree, when the Dragons scored 73 unanswered points; and a come-from-behind 34-27 win over Northwood last week in the GMAC opener.

“You’ve got to play a clean game (against a team like Tiffin),” Geiser said. “No self-inflicted wounds with penalties or turnovers.

“You’ve got to fly around and make plays on special teams to help change the game, whether it’s getting an extra possession or flopping the field.

“And the other thing is you’ve got to play physical against teams like that or it could get pretty ugly.”

Running backs Devin Nelson and Ronald Blackman pace a balanced Tiffin offense. Nelson, a 190-pound senior, has 46 carries for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Blackman, a 186-pound sophomore, has 34 carries for 244 yards and three TDs.

Both running backs are averaging more than seven yards per carry.

Quarterback Kason Martin, a 6-4 graduate student, has 55 completions in 93 attempts (59.1 percent) for 750 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Josh Lewis leads the receivers with nine catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

“They strive for what we strive for,” Geiser said. “They’re almost 50-50 (running and passing) with what they do. That’s a huge challenge for our defense.”

One for which the Eagles should be up. Through three games, the AU defense has 14 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and seven takeaways.

The 14 sacks is tied for first in Division II.

Linebacker Jackson Myers leads the league with seven tackles for loss, and defensive end Chris Julian is atop the GMAC with 4.5 sacks.

“(Defensive coordinator Tim Rose) has got those guys playing at a very high level,” Geiser said. “It’s comforting as a head coach to know you can count on that side of the ball every single week.

“The one thing that’s kind of a hallmark with his defense is if you’re going to get him, you better get him early. Once he gets a handle on how you’re trying to attack him, it’s almost like a boa constrictor constricting and taking away the things you got early.”

The Eagles also possess the weapons on offense to challenge the Dragons. Running backs Geo Washington and Larry Martin are both over 100 yards for the season.

Quarterback Trevor Bycznski ranks third in the GMAC with 52 completions in 90 attempts (57.8 percent) for 578 yards with two interceptions and four touchdowns.

Receivers Dezmin Lyburtus and Jent Joseph are a potent one-two punch. Lyburtus leads the GMAC with 18 receptions good for 245 yards and three scores. Joseph has nine catches for 131 yards.

The Eagles will try to use that firepower to start 2-0 in the league after defeating Hillsdale 38-14 last Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.

“The most important thing mentally was just getting the win after starting the year 0-2 and being that close,” Geiser said. “I think more than anything we have a team that plays hard. They enjoy playing, they enjoy competing, they’re physical.

“We fly around on defense, we’re explosive on offense and we make a lot of things happen on special teams. I like the energy that our team shows up with on game day every week.”

