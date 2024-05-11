Game 4 of Hurricanes-Rangers series is now a must-win for Carolina, like it or not

Questions that often pop up to players and coaches, often causing eyes to roll, during the NHL’s regular season are:

“Does it feel like a must-win game?”

“Did it feel more like a playoff game?”

But the Carolina Hurricanes now face a must-win playoff game — no question about it. Game 4 against the New York Rangers is an elimination game for the Canes.

The Rangers have won the first three in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Win a fourth and it’s over. That’s the reality of the situation heading into the game at PNC Arena.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was asked Saturday morning if his team, in an 0-3 hole, faced more of a mental hurdle than a hockey hurdle, given that it’s pretty well known only four NHL teams have ever escaped an 0-3 playoff hole and won.

To Brind’Amour, it’s more about winning Game 4 and not worrying about a potential Game 5 or a comeback in the best-of-seven series.

“We’ve always done a good job of just worrying about right’s ahead of us, all year and since we started this whole thing years ago,” he said. “You just focus on your day ahead of you and try to be the best you can. Whether you’re up three or down three, it wouldn’t change that mindset.”

Power play problems

One thing that has to change for the Canes is power-play efficiency. So far, it has been totally inefficient — 0-for-15.

“I think we’ve obviously been thinking about it almost too much,” forward Martin Necas said Saturday. “Our power play has been good all season and even in the first round (against the Islanders) it has been quite good.

“Now we’re just thinking about (the Rangers) too much and we don’t do the things we did well before. We just kind of play around, which is what they want. We’ve got to be more up front and shoot from up top a little more.”

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) stops a scoring attempt by New York Rangers center Fillip Chytil (72) in the third period of Game 3 in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at PNC Arena, in Raleigh N.C.

Starting in net

Frederik Andersen was the Canes’ starting goalie in the first seven games of the playoffs. Brind’Amour turned to Pyotr Kochetkov for Game 3 against the Rangers, who won 3-2 in overtime.

Would the Game 4 starter be a rested Andersen or go back to Kochetkov? Brind’Amour wouldn’t say Saturday morning.

“I’m going to change the mojo a little and let you guys sweat it out,” he told the media.

Igor Shesterkin again will be in net for the Rangers, and has been the most valuable player of the series. He had 45 saves in Game 3 and has stopped 121 of 129 shots in the three games.

“We understand he’s a great goalie and we need to do a better job of whatever it is to make it harder on him,” Brind’Amour said. “Pretty much every shot he’s seen he’s saved in this series.

“The ones he can’t see are deflections and this and that. If that’s what it’s got to be, that’s what it’s got to be.”

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) stops a scoring attempt by New York Rangers center Fillip Chytil (72) in the second period of Game 3 in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at PNC Arena, in Raleigh N.C.

Injury update: Chytil status in doubt

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said forward Filip Chytil would be a game-time decision after not feeling well Saturday. Chytil, sidelined the last 72 games of the regular season with concussion issues, returned to the New York lineup in Game 3 and played 12 minutes.

Quotable

“Everybody has got to chip in, inside of a long playoff run, to do their part. That’s the whole team in its entirety. You can’t pick and choose what you want to do. You’ve got to do everything. You’ve got to be willing to do everything.” -- Rangers coach Peter Laviolette